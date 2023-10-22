Advertisement

Winner’s bag: See Collin Morikawa’s golf equipment at the 2023 Zozo Championship

David Dusek
·1 min read

A complete list of the golf equipment Collin Morikawa used to win the PGA Tour’s 2023 Zozo Championship:

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamama D+ Limited 60TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM (14 degrees), Stealth 2 (18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80TX shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade P770 (4), P7MC (5-6), P7MC prototype (7-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade MG4 (50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Soto

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Z Grip / SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 2.0

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek