Winner’s Bag: Scottie Scheffler, Waste Management Phoenix Open

Reuters

A U.S. decision to suspend avocado shipments from a violent Mexican state sealed a challenging week for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose approval rating suffered an unusual dip in a tracking poll published on Sunday. Lopez Obrador, whose still robust popularity has been more resilient than most global leaders, has this month become embroiled in a war of words with a critical journalist over his reporting on the lifestyle of one of the president's sons. On Friday, the president devoted a chunk of his daily news conference to criticizing journalist Carlos Loret de Mola - and named his salary - just a day after authorities had confirmed the fifth killing of a media professional in Mexico this year.