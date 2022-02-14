Winner’s Bag: Scottie Scheffler, Waste Management Phoenix Open
- Scottie SchefflerAmerican golfer (1996-)
A complete list of the golf equipment Scottie Scheffler used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open:
DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (8 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60X shaft (from $599.99 at GlobalGolf)
FAIRWAY WOOD: Nike VR Pro (13.5 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Black Tour Spec 8 X
IRONS: Srixon ZU85 (3), with Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X, Srixon ZX7 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts (P-7TW irons from $1,999 at taylormadegolf.com)
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts (from $159 at Carl’s Golfland and GlobalGolf)
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tour prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
