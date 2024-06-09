Winner’s Bag: Scottie Scheffler, 2024 Memorial Tournament
A complete list of the golf equipment Scottie Scheffler used to win the 2024 Memorial Tournament:
DRIVER: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft
IRONS: Srixon ZU85 (3), with Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X shaft, (4), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft, TaylorMade P-7TW (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour X L-Neck prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing) / Golf Pride Pistol (putter)