Winner’s Bag: Rory McIlroy, Wells Fargo Championship
The golf equipment Rory McIlroy used to win the PGA Tour’s 2021 Wells Fargo Championship:
DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM2 (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX shaft; (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90X shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P730 RORS proto (3-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48 degrees), Milled Grind 2 TW (56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x (#22)
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord