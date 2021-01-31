Winner’s Bag: Patrick Reed, Farmers Insurance Open
A complete list of the golf equipment Patrick Reed used to win the PGA Tour’s 2021 Farmers Insurance Open:
DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Silver 70 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 70 X shaft
HYBRID: Callaway Apex (20 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 105 TX shaft
IRONS: Grindworks Patrick Reed Forged prototype (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Artisan (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 Raw (56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (62 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Tour Rat prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC