Winner’s Bag: Patrick Cantlay, Zozo Championship

The golf equipment Patrick Cantlay used to win the PGA Tour’s 2020 Zozo Championship:
DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70X shaft
HYBRID: Titleist 816 H2 (21 degrees), with Fujikura ATMOS Black 9X shaft
IRONS: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46, 52, 56 degrees bent to 57 and 61 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport GSS prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet