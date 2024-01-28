Winner’s Bag: Matthieu Pavon, 2024 Farmers Insurance Open
A complete list of the golf equipment Matthieu Pavon used to win the PGA Tour’s 2024 Farmers Insurance Open:
DRIVER: Ping G430 Max (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus TR Black 6 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G430 LST (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X shaft
HYBRID: Ping G430 (19 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 10 X shaft
IRONS: Ping i230 (3-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts
WEDGES: Ping S159 prototype (52, 58 degrees), with Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts
PUTTER: Ping Cadence TR Tomcat C
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC Align (full swing) / Superstroke Claw 1.0P