Advertisement

Winner’s Bag: Matthieu Pavon, 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

David Dusek
·1 min read

A complete list of the golf equipment Matthieu Pavon used to win the PGA Tour’s 2024 Farmers Insurance Open:

DRIVER: Ping G430 Max (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus TR Black 6 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G430 LST (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X shaft

HYBRID: Ping G430 (19 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 10 X shaft

IRONS: Ping i230 (3-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts

WEDGES: Ping S159 prototype (52, 58 degrees), with Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts

PUTTER: Ping Cadence TR Tomcat C

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC Align (full swing) / Superstroke Claw 1.0P

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek