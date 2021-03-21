Winner’s Bag: Matt Jones, Honda Classic

David Dusek
·1 min read

A complete list of the golf equipment Matt Jones used to win the PGA Tour’s 2021 Honda Classic:

DRIVER: Titleist TSi2 (10 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TSi3 (16.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Dual TiNi 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Mizuno MP Fli-Hi (2), Titleist 712MB (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52, 56 degrees), SM8 (58 degrees bent to 60), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

List

New golf equipment for 2021: Drivers

2021 Drivers
2021 Drivers

Recommended Stories