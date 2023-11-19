Advertisement

Winner’s Bag: Ludvig Aberg, 2023 RSM Classic

David Dusek
1

A complete list of the golf equipment Ludvig Aberg used to win the PGA Tour’s 2023 RSM Classic:

DRIVER: Titleist TSR2 (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X

IRONS: Titleist 718 T-MB (2), T100 (4-9), with KBS Tour 130 X shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46, 50, 54 and 60 degrees). with KBS Tour 130 X shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot Versa #1

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek