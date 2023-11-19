Winner’s Bag: Ludvig Aberg, 2023 RSM Classic
A complete list of the golf equipment Ludvig Aberg used to win the PGA Tour’s 2023 RSM Classic:
DRIVER: Titleist TSR2 (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X
IRONS: Titleist 718 T-MB (2), T100 (4-9), with KBS Tour 130 X shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46, 50, 54 and 60 degrees). with KBS Tour 130 X shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot Versa #1
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC