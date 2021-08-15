Winner’s Bag: Kevin Kisner, Wyndham Championship

The golf equipment Kevin Kisner used to win the PGA Tour’s 2021 Wyndham Championship:

DRIVER: Callaway Great Big Bertha (8.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Epic Speed (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7X shaft (From $299.99 at callawaygolf.com and carlsgolfland.com)

HYBRID: Callaway Apex Pro (18 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 130 X shaft (From $149.99 at carlsgolfland.com and $219.98 at dickssportinggoods.com)

IRONS: Callaway Apex UT (3, 4), with Mitsubishi MMT 125 shafts; Apex Pro (5-9), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46, 60 degrees), Callaway JAWS Forged (52 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 shafts (Titleist Vokey Design SM8 from $159 at titleist.com and carlsgolfland.com; Callaway JAWS Forged from $199.99 at callawaygolf.com)

PUTTER: Odyssey Exo Seven

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x (From $50 per dozen at titleist.com and carlsgolfland.com)

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing) / SuperStroke Traxion Tour 2.0 (putter)

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.