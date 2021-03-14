Winner’s Bag: Justin Thomas, Players Championship

David Dusek
The golf equipment Justin Thomas used to win the PGA Tour’s 2021 Players Championship:

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Blue 85 TX shaft; 915Fd (18 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100 (4), 620 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46 degrees bent to 47.5, 52 degrees bent to 52.5), SM8 (56 degrees bent to 57, 60 degrees bent to 60.5), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Futura X 5.5 prototype with SuperStroke Traxion PistolGT Tour grip

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

