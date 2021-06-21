Winner’s Bag: Jon Rahm, 2021 U.S. Open
A complete list of the golf equipment Jon Rahm used to win the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.
DRIVER: Callaway Epic Speed (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Epic Speed (15 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft, (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD SI-8 shaft
IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts
WEDGES: Callaway JAWS Forged (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S
BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X
GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC