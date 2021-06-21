Winner’s Bag: Jon Rahm, 2021 U.S. Open

Reuters

Jon Rahm became the first U.S. Open champion from Spain when he finished with two brilliant birdies to outlast Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke at Torrey Pines on Sunday. An emotional Rahm quickly dedicated the victory to his late compatriot Seve Ballesteros, the man who put Spain on the golfing map by winning five major titles before dying of brain cancer at age 54. Rahm edged South African Oosthuizen in a wild battle of attrition that finally turned into a two-man race as several other contenders came unglued on the difficult back nine.