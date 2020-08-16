Winner’s Bag: Jim Herman, 2020 Wyndham Championship

A complete list of the golf equipment that Jim Herman used to win the PGA Tour’s 2020 Wyndham Championship:
DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 X shaft; TaylorMade M4 (21 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 X shaft
IRONS: Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro (4), JPX 919 Tour (5-PW), with KBS Tour shafts
WEDGES: Cleveland 588 RTX (52, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTERS: Bettinardi Inovao 5.0 Tour Fit Face
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
