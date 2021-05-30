Winner’s Bag: Jason Kokrak, Charles Schwab Challenge
The golf equipment Jason Kokrak used to win the PGA Tour’s 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas:
DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM2 (8 degrees), with Accra TZ5 85 M5 proto shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM2 (15, 21 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 80X shafts
IRONS: PXG 0311 T GEN4 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx S400 shafts
PUTTER: Bettinardi Studio Stock 38
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC (full swing) / SuperStroke Pistol GTR 1.0 (putter)