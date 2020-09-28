Winner’s Bag: Hudson Swafford, 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

The gear Hudson Swafford used to win the PGA Tour’s 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship:
DRIVER: Ping G400 LST (8.5 degrees), with an Aldila NV 2KXV shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping i25 (3-wood), with an Aldila Rogue Silver 80 shaft; Ping i25 (5-wood), with an Aldila Tour Blue shaft
IRONS: Ping S55 (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52 and 55 degrees), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees), all with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Tour, with a SuperStroke Traxion 1.0P grip
BALL: Titleist Pro V1