Winner’s Bag: Hideki Matsuyama, Masters

The golf equipment Hideki Matsuyama used to win the 2021 Masters Tournament:

DRIVER: Srixon ZX5 (9.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD TP 9 TX shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade SIM UDI (3), Srixon Z-Forged (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

WEDGES: Cleveland RTX 4 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport prototype

BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV

GRIPS: Iomic (full wing) / Lamkin (putter)

