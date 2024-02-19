Winner’s Bag: Hideki Matsuyama, 2024 Genesis Invitational
A complete list of the golf equipment Hideki Matsuyama used to win the PGA Tour’s 2024 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club:
DRIVER: Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II (9.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees). with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX shaft, Cobra Radspeed Tour (17.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 10 TX shaft
IRONS: Srixon Z Forged II (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
WEDGES: Cleveland RTX4 Forged prototype (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport GSS Tour prototype
BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV
Grips: Iomic X