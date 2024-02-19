Advertisement

Winner’s Bag: Hideki Matsuyama, 2024 Genesis Invitational

David Dusek
A complete list of the golf equipment Hideki Matsuyama used to win the PGA Tour’s 2024 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club:

DRIVER: Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II (9.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees). with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX shaft, Cobra Radspeed Tour (17.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 10 TX shaft

IRONS: Srixon Z Forged II (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

WEDGES: Cleveland RTX4 Forged prototype (52, 56, 60 degrees), with  True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport GSS Tour prototype

BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV

Grips: Iomic X

