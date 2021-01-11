Winner’s Bag: Harris English, Sentry Tournament of Champions

David Dusek
·1 min read

The golf equipment Harris English used at the PGA Tour’s 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions:

DRIVER: Ping G400 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XD 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G400 (14.5 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Blue 7X shaft

IRONS: Ping 410 Crossover (3), with Fujikura Atmos Black Hybrid 9X shaft; Ping Blueprint (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Ping Glide 3.0 (46, 52, 56 degrees), Glide Forged (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Ping Scottsdale Hohum

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align

Latest Stories