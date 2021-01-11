Winner’s Bag: Harris English, Sentry Tournament of Champions
The golf equipment Harris English used at the PGA Tour’s 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions:
DRIVER: Ping G400 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XD 70 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G400 (14.5 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Blue 7X shaft
IRONS: Ping 410 Crossover (3), with Fujikura Atmos Black Hybrid 9X shaft; Ping Blueprint (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Ping Glide 3.0 (46, 52, 56 degrees), Glide Forged (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Ping Scottsdale Hohum
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align