Winner’s Bag: Chris Kirk at the 2024 The Sentry in Hawaii

A complete list of the golf equipment Chris Kirk used to win the PGA Tour’s 2024 The Sentry:

DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 TX

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus+ (15 degrees)

with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 TX, TaylorMade Stealth (18 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 TX shafts.

IRONS: Callaway Apex Pro 2023 (4), Apex CB (5-9), with Project X LZ 125 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Jaws MD5 (46, 50, 60 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (56 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Ai One Milled 6T CH

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Jason Day of Australia waits to putt on the fourth green during the second round of…

Jason Day of Australia waits to putt on the fourth green during the second round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 05, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A detailed view of a hat worn by Jason Day of Australia is seen as he…

A detailed view of a hat worn by Jason Day of Australia is seen as he stands on the fourth hole during the second round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 05, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jason Day plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the 2024…

Jason Day plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the 2024 Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jason Day hits his fairway shot on the third hole during the second round of The…

Jason Day hits his fairway shot on the third hole during the second round of The Sentry golf tournament at Kapalua Golf - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Day plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the 2024…

Jason Day plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the 2024 Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jason Day of Australia plays an approach shot on the fourth hole during the second round…

Jason Day of Australia plays an approach shot on the fourth hole during the second round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 05, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jason Day plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the 2024…

Jason Day plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the 2024 Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jason Day plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the 2024…

Jason Day plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the 2024 Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jason Day in Malbon Golf at 2024 The Sentry

Jason Day in Malbon Golf at 2024 The Sentry

Detail view of the Malbon club covers for Jason Day on the 12th hole during the…

Detail view of the Malbon club covers for Jason Day on the 12th hole during the first round of The Sentry golf tournament at Kapalua Golf - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Day in Malbon Golf at 2024 The Sentry

Jason Day in Malbon Golf at 2024 The Sentry

Detail view of the Malbon clothes worn by Jason Day on the 12th hole during the…

Detail view of the Malbon clothes worn by Jason Day on the 12th hole during the first round of The Sentry golf tournament at Kapalua Golf - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Day in Malbon Golf at 2024 The Sentry

Jason Day in Malbon Golf at 2024 The Sentry

Jason Day of Australia prepares to play an approach shot on the fourth hole during the…

Jason Day of Australia prepares to play an approach shot on the fourth hole during the first round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 04, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jason Day in Malbon Golf at 2024 The Sentry

Jason Day in Malbon Golf at 2024 The Sentry

A detailed view of a shoe worn by Jason Day of Australia is seen during the…

A detailed view of a shoe worn by Jason Day of Australia is seen during the first round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 04, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jason Day in Malbon Golf at 2024 The Sentry

Jason Day in Malbon Golf at 2024 The Sentry

A detailed view of shoes worn by

A detailed view of shoes worn by Jason Day of Australia as he plays the second green during the first round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 04, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jason Day in Malbon Golf at 2024 The Sentry

Jason Day in Malbon Golf at 2024 The Sentry

Jason Day of Australia prepares to putt on the second green during the first round of…

Jason Day of Australia prepares to putt on the second green during the first round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 04, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek