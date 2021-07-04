Winner’s Bag: Cameron Davis, Rocket Mortgage Classic

Associated Press

For the second time in three days, the Los Angeles Angels took an early lead with a homer by Shohei Ohtani, only to give away the advantage when their pitchers faltered against Baltimore. Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st homer in the third, and Juan Lagares ended it with a two-run double in the ninth inning of the Angels' 6-5 comeback victory over the Orioles on Sunday.