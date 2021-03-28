Winner’s Bag: Billy Horschel, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Associated Press

Scottie Scheffler delivered the clutch putt to his win match against Matt Kuchar, who didn't make a putt all day. The result was a third straight all-American final in the Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday. Scheffler, the 24-year-old Texas graduate who feels right at home at Austin Country Club, moved on to the championship match Sunday afternoon against Billy Horschel, who knocked out Victor Perez of France with a 3-and-2 victory.