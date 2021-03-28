Winner’s Bag: Billy Horschel, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The golf equipment Billy Horschel used to win the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play:
DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees), with Project X EvenFlow Riptide X 65 6.5 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX shaft; (18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 6.5 TX shaft
IRONS: Ping Blueprint (3, 5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52, 56, 60 degrees bent to 62), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Onyx shafts
PUTTER: Ping Sigma 2 Tyne
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride BCT