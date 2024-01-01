The winner-take-all AFC East division championship that almost wasn’t

Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab looks back at the key moment that could end up costing Miami its chance at a division title - but instead has opened the door for Buffalo to host a Week 18 showdown for the division title.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

FRANK SCHWAB: The Miami Dolphins are playing for the AFC East title in week 18, a situation they did not want to find themselves in. But we can trace it back to week 14. They took a 14-point lead against the Tennessee Titans at home with less than five minutes left. They had to close that game out but didn't.

Tennessee came back, beat the Dolphins. That opened the door for the Buffalo Bills to stay alive in the AFC East race. The Bills beat the Patriots. The Dolphins got blown out by the Ravens. And here we are, "Sunday Night Football," week 18, the Dolphins against the Bills for the AFC East crown.

The Dolphins could still win this game, obviously. It'd be a great moment for them and the franchise. But they go into this game reeling a little bit, coming off the blowout loss. And a lot of injuries are piling up including Bradley Chubb, their pass rusher, out for the season with a knee injury.

It's really not looking good for the Dolphins right now. They could salvage it all with a win against the Bills in the finale. But if they don't, they're going to look back at that Titans game as a huge turning point in their season.