Winneconne wrestling takes 2nd at Two Rivers regional; Zemke and Hart place 1st, Marks 3rd

Here are the results from Saturday's wrestling regionals and boys swimming sectionals:

WRESTLING

Top four places in each weight class in all three divisions advance to sectionals.

Division 1

Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy Regional

WATERTOWN 195, HARTFORD UNION 192.5, BEAVER DAM/WAYLAND ACADEMY 176, OSHKOSH WEST 166.5, SLINGER 160, OCONOMOWOC 124, OSHKOSH NORTH 61.5, FOND DU LAC 51

Oshkosh West took fourth place and Oshkosh North placed seventh out of eight teams with total scores of 166.5 and 61.5 points, respectively.

Here are the results for Oshkosh West:

113: Xavier Vang (15-23) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points. 120: Benediction Kakola (17-23) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points. 126: Wyatt Folske (11-16) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points. 138: Edwyn Schroeder (40-4) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points. 144: Michael Mueller (6-5) placed 3rd and scored 13.5 team points. 150: Jaxen Lloyd (25-15) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points. 157: Ryland Schneider (37-8) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points. 165: Jaiden Fronczak (31-13) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points. 175: Zach Bartels (23-21) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points. 190: Iban Heredia (27-10) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points. 215: Nelson Fournier (37-9) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points. 285: Garth Martell (41-8) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.

Here are the results for Oshkosh North:

106: Alex Barrera (14-17) placed 6th and scored 4.0 team points. 126: Carter Zick (7-13) placed 6th and scored 5.0 team points. 132: Anthony Berger (13-18) placed 6th and scored 5.0 team points. 144: Andrew Brockman (10-21) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points. 150: Jamond Thompson-Schreck (16-9) placed 2nd and scored 19.5 team points. 157: Anthony Nguyen (15-11) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points. 175: Hunter Gruse (11-3) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points. 215: Logan Schettle (6-8) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.

Division 2

Two Rivers Regional

LUXEMBURG-CASCO 298, WINNECONNE 165, BRILLION 164, DENMARK 157, KIEL 151, WRIGHTSTOWN 130.5, TWO RIVERS 109, CHILTON/HILBERT 106.5, ELKHART LAKE-GLENBEULAH/HOWARDS GROVE 103.5, STURGEON BAY/SEVASTOPOL 86, LITTLE CHUTE 83, FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 59, XAVIER 54

Winneconne took second place out of 13 teams with a total score of 165 points. Here are the results:

106: James Barone (16-13) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points. 113: JJ Mavroff (28-16) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points. 126: Chase Sternard (33-14) placed 3rd and scored 19.0 team points. 132: Trey Zemke (36-8) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points. 138: Garrett Marks (10-6) placed 3rd and scored 18.5 team points. 144: Bryce Jones (25-17) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points. 157: Brody Hart (15-0) placed 1st and scored 27.5 team points. 165: Brady Yonke (26-16) placed 5th and scored 16.0 team points. 175: Avery Piotraschke (21-11) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.

Kewaskum Regional

KEWASKUM 331, CAMPBELLSPORT 220.5, PLYMOUTH 172.5, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 146, SHEBOYGAN FALLS 143.5, WAUPUN 135, RIPON 96, KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 88, GRAFTON 86, NORTH FOND DU LAC/ST. MARY'S SPRINGS 85.5, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 79, ST. JOHN'S NW ACAD/CHEST/UN. LAKE 41, MAYVILLE 30

Ripon took seventh place out of 13 teams with a total score of 96 points. Here are the results for the Tigers:

120: Travis Cumber (17-19) placed 6th and scored 13.0 team points. 126: Raymond Ellis (14-10) placed 4th and scored 17.0 team points. 132: Riley Nickel (30-4) placed 4th and scored 17.0 team points. 138: Joey Williams (18-2) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points. 190: Jordan Perkins (22-8) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points. 215: Jamason Nordquist (17-13) scored 3.0 team points. 285: Owen Mueller-Wolf (12-23) scored 7.0 team points.

Richland Center Regional

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 295.0, GALE-ETT.-TR./MEL.-MIN. 243.5, MAUSTON/NECEDAH 208.5, RIVER VALLEY 132.0, RICHLAND CENTER 121.0, ARCADIA 103.5, NEKOOSA/ASSUMPTION/PORT ED. 89.0, WISCONSIN DELLS 86.5, BLACK RIVER FALLS 84.0, ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 72.0, VIROQUA 57.0, WAUTOMA/WILD ROSE 55.0, BERLIN 50

Berlin took last place out of 13 teams with a total score of 50 points. Here are the results:

120: Jackson Klassa (22-12) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points. 175: Ben Green (29-10) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points. 190: Jakob Martin (34-7) placed 3rd and scored 19.0 team points.

Division 3

Cedar Grove-Belgium Regional

RANDOM LAKE 241.5, CEDAR GROVE-BELGIUM 213.5, OOSTBURG 170.5, KEWAUNEE 150.5, MISHICOT 148.5, OZAUKEE 123, VALDERS 115.5, WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN ACADEMY 101, SOUTHERN DOOR 83.5, ST. LAWRENCE SEMINARY 64, REEDSVILLE 63, NEW HOLSTEIN 58, LOURDES ACADEMY/VALLEY CHRISTIAN 47, MANITOWOC LUTHERAN 11

Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian took 13th place out of 14 teams with a total score of 47 points. Here are the results for the Knights:

132: Mason Carpenter (46-2) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points. 157: Nolan Gibson (7-15) scored 4.0 team points. 165: Riley Zernzach (13-31) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.

Poynette Regional

WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 308, LOMIRA 191, PARDEEVILLE 158, MARKESAN 144.5, OMRO 142, WESTFIELD 124, PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE 116, POYNETTE 85.5, LACONIA 66.5, TRI-COUNTY 61, OAKFIELD 27, MONTELLO 7, ALMOND-BANCROFT/PACELLI 0

Omro took fifth place out of 13 teams with a total score of 142 points. Here are the results for the Foxes:

120: Mason Boerner (34-9) placed 2nd and scored 26.0 team points. 126: Cade Sowls (22-12) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points. 132: Logan Carley (25-15) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points. 138: Parker Besaw (14-16) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points. 144: Jason LaKosh (21-14) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points. 150: Dimitri Penza (9-25) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points. 157: Nick Steffen (16-20) scored 2.0 team points. 175: Fox Hernandez (14-17) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points. 190: Xander Sowls (29-10) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points. 285: Andyboi Hernandez (26-8) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.

BOYS SWIMMING

Division 1

Neenah Sectional

BAY PORT 363, NEENAH 319, SHEBOYGAN NORTH/KOHLER 264, APPLETON WEST/KIMBERLY 248, GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST CO-OP 223, OSHKOSH WEST 166, SHEBOYGAN SOUTH/FALLS 156, MANITOWOC LINCOLN 153, APPLETON NORTH/EAST 116, OSHKOSH NORTH/LOURDES 107, FOND DU LAC 45, SHAWANO/SEYMOUR 32

NEENAH - Oshkosh West and Oshkosh North/Lourdes took sixth and 10th place, respectively, out of 12 teams.

The winner of each event automatically qualifies for the state meet, which is Feb. 17 at Waukesha South High School.

Here are the top performers from each event:

Diving: 1, River Reeves ON/L 478.70; 2, Kyle Joneson NEE 373.15; 5, Tyler Jossie AWK 347.95. 200 Medley R: 1, Neenah (Drew Gaerthofner, Tanner Trustem, Braden Louden, Julian Kuehn) 1:35.00; 2, Appleton West/Kimberly (Tyler VanGompel, Hayden Hollenbeck, Cole Mursau, Ethan Bruce) 1:40.21; 3, Bay Port (Luka Azzolina, Bennett Daul, Dominick Azzolina, Caleb Bartolazzi) 1:40.36; 4, Sheboygan North 1:42.05. 200 Free: 1, Aadin Terrazas SN 1:45.93; 2, Carter Tebon BP 1:47.14; 3, Dominick Azzolina BP 1:48.08; 4, Caleb Bergin OW 1:50.11. 200 IM: 1, Tyler VanGompel AW/K 1:56.83; 2, Kaleb Montgomery BP 2:00.06; 3, Ethan Pasholk AW/K 2:02.25; 4, Luka Azzolina BP 2:02.80. 50 Free: 1, Drew Gaerthofner N :21.26; 2, Cayden DePas GBSW :22.02; 3, Trevor Graham SN :22.22; 4, Drew Crees MAN :22.33. 100 Fly: 1, Dominick Azzolina BP :54.15; 2, Braden Louden N :54.64; 3, Cole Mursau AW/K :54.92; 4, Caleb Bartolazzi BP :54.94. 100 Free: 1, Tanner Trustem N :48.35; 2, Cayden DePas GBSW :48.77; 3, Carter Tebon BP :48.96; 4, Drew Crees MAN :49.50. 500 Free: 1, Aadin Terrazas SN 4:44.62; 2, Bennett Daul BP 4:50.45; 3, Andy Barden BP 4:56.01; 4, Griffin Schilz BP 4:57..93. 200 Free R: 1, Neenah (Drew Gaerthofner, Tanner Trustem, Joshua Youngwerth, Julian Kuehn) 1:28.14; 2, Sheboygan North 1:30.67; 3, Green Bay Southwest (Cayden DePas, Sam Moore, Atticus Retzak Krump, Nathan Gehm) 1:30.80; 4, Bay Port (Caleb Bartolazzi, Toby Beatty, Luka Azzolina, Carter Tebon) 1:31.50. 100 Back: 1, Trevor Graham SN :53.53; 2, Tyler VanGompel AW/K :54.63; 3, Luka Azzolina BP :56.05; 4, Nathan Gehm GBSW :56.33. 100 Breast: 1, Drew Gaerthofner N :55.21; 2, Tanner Trustem N :58.16; 3, Kaleb Montgomery BP 1:00.94; 4, Hayden Hollenbeck AW/K 1:01.07. 400 Free R: 1, Sheboygan North 3:20.17; 2, Appleton West/Kimberly (Tyler VanGompel, Ethan Bruce, Ethan Pasholk, Hayden Hollenbeck) 3:21.04; 3, Bay Port (Dominick Azzolina, Caleb Bartolazzi, Griffin Schilz, Carter Tebon) 3:21.18; 4, Green Bay Southwest (Nathan Gehm, Sam Moore, Atticus Retzak Krump, Cayden DePas) 3:21.56.

Division 2

Plymouth Sectional

CHILTON CO-OP 320, GRAFTON 286, KIEL/ELKHART LAKE-GLENBEULAH 285, CEDARBURG 260, TWO RIVERS/RONCALLI 217, FORT ATKINSON 208, PORT WASHINGTON 161, JEFFERSON/CAMBRIDGE 119, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 85, BERLIN/GREEN LAKE 78, PLYMOUTH 75, ST. JOHN'S NW/UNIVERSITY LAKE 63

PLYMOUTH - Berlin/Green Lake placed 10th out of 12 teams with a total score of 78 points. Here are the top performers from each event:

Diving: 1, Sawyer Moore K/ELG 370.55; 3, Tarik Schneider CHI 308.70. 200 Medley R: 1, Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 1:45.98; 2, Chilton co-op (Bryce Hedtke, Timber Schuler, Gavin Buechel, Kevin Halverson) 1:46.06. 200 Free: 1, Evan Harrison TR/R 1:47.46; 4, Kevin Halverson CHI 1:52.30. 200 IM: 1, Bryce Hedtke CHI 2:11.37. 50 Free: 1, Danny Boyer K/ELG :22.51; 7, Adam Bunnell CHI :24.25. 100 Fly: 1, Charlie Prince PW :52.52; 2, Gavin Buechel CHI :55.67; 4, Kevin Halverson CHI :57.08. 100 Free: 1, Danny Boyer K/ELG :50.15; 5, Adam Bunnell CHI :52.84. 500 Free: 1, Evan Harrison TR/R 4:49.26; 6, Ty Buechel CHI 5:24.12. 200 Free R: 1, Fort Atkinson 1:35.27; 7, Chilton co-op (Timber Schuler, Tarik Schneider, Eliot Wieting, Adam Bunnell) 1:43.14. 100 Back: 1, Gavin Buechel CHI :57.16; 2, Bryce Hedtke CHI :59.29. 100 Breast: 1, Charlie Prince PW :59.17; 4, Timber Schuler CHI 1:09.43. 400 Free R: 1, Chilton co-op (Gavin Buechel, Kevin Halverson, Adam Bunnell, Bryce Hedtke) 3:24.02.

