Winnacunnet's Magri family: Memorable football season nearing end for 3 generations

HAMPTON — The two patriarchs of the Magri family — simply known as “Senior” and “Junior” within the Winnacunnet High School football program for the past three decades — have been part of more successful seasons than the Warriors are having in 2023.

Steve Magri Sr., joined the Winnacunnet football staff in 1996 when his oldest of his three sons, Steve, was a sophomore. Steve Jr. joined the coaching staff in 1999.

The two of them have been on the Winnacunnet sidelines ever since, including six trips to the Division II championship game, and two more in Division I.

The Warriors brought home three championships during that time. There were Division II state titles in 2000 (vs. Exeter, 10-9) and 2012 (vs. Bedford, 21-13), and a Division I championship in 2017 (41-21 over Pinkerton in 2017).

Winnacunnet takes a 1-6 record into Friday’s game at Timberlane, and has been all but mathematically been eliminated from postseason contention this season. The Warriors, most likely, will play their final game of the season next Friday at home against Spaulding.

However, despite the six losses, which includes three shutouts, “Senior” and “Junior” have found solace in having “Senior’s” two grandsons — Jake, a senior, and Anthony, a sophomore — on this year’s Winnacunnet varsity.

Jake cracked the Winnnacunnet varsity in his sophomore season when the Warriors lost to Londonderry, 24-14 in the Division I state championship. He’s the starting tight end, middle linebacker and punter for the Warriors in his final season.

While Anthony has earned a starting position on both sides of the ball; a guard on offense, and a tackle on defense.

Winnacunnet head coach Ryan Francoeur calls the Magris “one of the greatest” families he knows.

“I’ve had the absolute privilege of coaching with both Senior and Junior for over 20 years,” Francoeur said. “I've learned more football in terms of coaching in my life from Senior than anyone else I know. They are like family to me, they are like family to our town, our school, and our football program. I don’t know if there is a family out there who has given more to the Winnacunnet program than the Magris, at least in my time.

“I feel thankful each day we have them and I hope Senior and Junior stay around for a long time,” he said. “I am glad they have had the opportunity to watch their sons and grandsons play together.”

Senior said it has been a "great experience" coaching his two grandsons this season.

“You can’t ask for anything better as far as having them all around us,” said Senior, Winnacunnet’s offensive line coach and defensive coordinator. “Getting to see them play, and coaching them every day, it’s been really enjoyable.”

Make no mistake, Jake and Anthony don’t get any special treatment from “Papa.”

“Sometimes I have to take a step back and I try not to bring the fact that they are my grandsons into my decisions as far as who’s playing, and what I am calling,” Senior said. “I can’t allow that to happen. It’s not fair to them, it’s not fair to the other kids.”

Junior, who coaches running backs and inside linebackers, said this year has been great having both of his sons starting at varsity and being able to be coached by their grandfather.

“A lot of coaches and parents would love to spend time with their kids and grandkids and coaching them on the field,” said Junior, a 1999 Winnacunnet graduate and former team captain. “We’re a giant family who spends a lot of time together. Ever since (Jake and Anthony) were old enough to come to practice, they’ve dreamed of playing football for the Warriors. It’s been exciting to watch. We’ve been very fortunate, it’s a very special situation.”

When Jake entered high school, the talk of possibly playing his senior season alongside Anthony was discussed.

“We’ve been talking about this year for a while, since we both started playing football,” said Jake, one of four captains on the team who hopes to play college lacrosse after graduating. “We always talked about the year all four of us would be out here together. It’s been fun being around them every day.”

This is the first year Jake and Anthony have played on the same team.

"To know they have each other’s back and have two of their biggest, most knowledgeable fans coaching them from the sideline is amazing," said their mom, Maura, who is Junior's wife. "My father played football for Winnacunnet, then having my husband and two sons play here, plus my father-in-law coach here, really shows the history and importance of this team to our family."

Anthony said this year has been an adjustment to playing varsity, and he has enjoyed playing with his brother, and being coached by his father and grandfather.

“It’s been great,” Anthony said. “They don’t coach us any differently than other kids. They treat us like everyone else. It may be harder, but they’re just trying to make us better.”

Added Jake: “I think ‘Papa’ coaches us harder because he knows we can take it, and we’ll listen. I really have enjoyed talking to my grandfather and father during timeouts and listening to how they want me to play.”

Senior has committed to remaining on the Winnacunnet staff at least through Anthony’s senior season of 2025, and will make his decision beyond that season then.

“It’s been great having both of them on the field and working with them,” Senior said. “It’s been a great experience.”

Junior said the kids have enjoyed this season, but knows it can be tough when their dad and grandfather are two of their coaches.

“When things are going great, everybody is happy, but when things aren’t going great, not only do they get it at practice and the film room, they get a little bit of it at home,” Junior said. “My father and I always try to leave work at work, but it doesn’t always happen that way.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Memorable football season nearing end for Winnacunnet's Magri family