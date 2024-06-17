Winnacunnet's Duffy, Newport's Lovely victorious at New Hampshire Decathlon/Heptathlon Championships

Jun. 17—Newport High School junior Maddox Lovely and Winnacunnet High School senior Oliver Duffy won the New Hampshire heptathlon and decathlon championships, respectively, on Sunday at Nashua High School South.

Lovely won the 47th heptathlon championship with 3,982 points over the two-day meet, finishing more than 600 points ahead of runner-up Hayden Adams of Winnacunnet (3,331).

Kearsarge's Amelia Lefebvre (3,308), Nashua South's Sarah Witta (3,070) and Windham's Kelly Wright (2,999) rounded out the top five finishers.

Lovely won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.06 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 26.52 seconds.

She also was the runner-up in the 800-meter run (2:22.02), tied with Lefebvre for fourth in the high jump (1.42 meters), finished fourth in the javelin (27.43 meters), took fifth in the long jump (4.68 meters) and placed seventh in the shot put (8.21 meters).

Duffy won the 67th decathlon title with 5,648 points. Phillips Exeter Academy's Dan Mussulman was the runner-up with 5,088 points.

Mount Royal Academy's Peter Hogan (4,966), Nashua South's Barion Perry (4,961) and Merrimack Valley's Mychal Reynolds (4,920) rounded out the top five.

Duffy won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.77 seconds and won the jump with a distance of 6.19 meters.

His other highlights were a runner-up finish in the 400-meter run (51.77), placing third in the high jump (1.82 meters) and tying for fifth in the pole vault (3.2 meters).