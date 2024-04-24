Winlock prevails over MWP for first league win

Apr. 23—BOX SCORE

At White Pass

Game 1 (League)

CARDINALS 13, TIMBERWOLVES 11

Winlock 041 230 3 — 13

MWP 111 260 0 — 11

WIN Pitching — Geehan 7 IP, 16 H, 11 R (10 ER), 4 BB, 2 SO. Highlights — Kelly 4-5, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Pierson 4-5, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Geehan 3-4, 2 3B, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R

MWP Pitching — Elkins 7 IP, 17 H, 13 R (12 ER), 5 BB, 7 SO. Highlights — Sympson 4-5, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, 3 SB; Barnett 2-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 SB; Loucks 2-3, 2 R

Game 2 (Non-League)

CARDINALS 11, TIMBERWOLVES 11 (6 inn.)

Winlock 024 014 — 11

MWP 104 420 — 11

WIN Pitching — Rohman 6 IP, 15 H, 11 R (9 ER), 4 BB, 1 SO. Highlights — Kelly 2-3, 2 2B, RBI, 3 R, SB; Miller 1-4, 2 RBI, R; Guenther 2-3, 2B, RBI, R

MWP Pitching — Elkins 4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Barnett 1.1 IP, 1 H, 6 R (5 ER), 6 BB, 2 SO. Highlights — Elkins 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Jordan 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Sympson 3-4, 2B, RBI, 3 R, 2 SB

Three runs in the top of the seventh allowed the Cardinals to take the final lead of the day and allowed them to clip the Timberwolves in a 13-11 barn-burner on Monday afternoon in a C2BL contest in White Pass.

It marks Winlock's (3-6-1, 1-3 C2BL) first league victory and first win since sweeping Chief Leschi in the season-opener. Two straight singles in the seventh brought Kindyl Kelly to the plate and she ripped a two-run single that gave the Cardinals a 12-11 cushion. Madison Rohman added another RBI single to make it a multi-run advantage.

Cali Geehan set down MWP (1-11-1, 1-5) in order to preserve the win. Kelly went 4-for-5 with two doubles at the plate and drove in four runs. Geehan roped a pair of triples in a three-hit day with three RBIs.

"They were so excited, they were pumped," first-year Winlock head coach Katlyn Dunlap said. "As long as they're proud in those moments. Just trying to build that atmosphere and we're doing all things to be the team we want to be."

The Timberwolves grabbed a lead with a six-run bottom of the fifth. Their first seven batters all reached base, capped by an inside-the-park home run by Ruby Barnett. Four hits and four runs batted in by Abigail Sympson paced their offense.

"We're back to competing now and we're trying to change that mindset to have a winner's attitude," MWP coach Derek Bowen said. "The girls are really responding well to that."

The second non-league game ended in an 11-11 tie. Winlock and MWP coaches and umpires agreed to make the sixth inning the last inning. The Cardinals trailed 11-7, then scored four runs to draw even and the Timberwolves didn't get a runner across the plate.