Winlock falls behind early, can't recover in loss to Kalama

Apr. 9—Box Score

At Kalama

CHINOOKS 8, CARDINALS 2

Winlock 000 002 0 — 2

Kalama 220 310 X — 8

WIN Pitching — Meehan 3.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 6 K; Groves 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Highlights — Martinez 0-3, RBI; Meehan 1-1, 2 BB

It was too little, too late for the Winlock baseball team on Tuesday, as the Cardinals fell 8-2 in Kalama.

Kalama scored a pair in the first and second to take a 4-0 lead, and it jumped to 7-0 after five.

The Cardinals (2-6, 2-6 C2BL) were able to plate a pair thanks to a sacrifice fly from Emilio Martinez and a bases-loaded walk from Arean Thapa.

Liam Groves pitched well in two and two-thirds innings of relief, allowing just one hit and one run while striking out four.

The Cardinals have now lost six straight, and they'll look to snap their losing streak against Toutle Lake on Friday.