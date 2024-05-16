Winless day for OFA in NAC finales not without positives

May 16—OFA teams playing their NAC finales went 0-4 on Wednesday. But there was plenty of positive aspects as the baseball (6-2) and softball (10-5) teams both lost at home to Malone and the boys and girls lacrosse teams dropped one-sided decisions to Canton (13-4) and Saranac Lake-Lake Placid (15-3).

The baseball and girls lacrosse action were both Senior Day contests and Blue Devil seniors playing their last home NAC games were honored for their contributions to their respective programs

BASEBALL

Malone 6 — OFA 2: The visiting Huskies came up with key hits to score six unearned runs including five in the sixth inning where they erased a 2-1 lead. Tyler Sovie accounted for both OFA runs slugging a first inning homerun for a second straight game, and hiting his fourth homer of the season, and drawing a walk in the fourth and scoring on an RBI single by Lucca LaBella.

The mound trio of Madden West, Cam Griffith and Seth Sholette combined to allow seven hits but the Huskie duo of Jordan Perry and Jordan Peck combined on a four hitter.

The Blue Devils finished at 8-4 for second place in the NAC Central behind 11-1 Gouverneur and earned a second Class B seed in the Section 10 Tournament.

"We had a good year. All of our losses came in close games and today our pitchers pitched well but Malone capitalized on an error to score five runs in the sixth inning," said OFA Coach Brooks Brenno who will lead his team into the Class B semi-finals on Wednesday.

"Madden West threw very well today. Tyler Sovie really has had a great season at the plate and on the mound. Hitting four homeruns and in back to back games is impressive.

Before the game Seth Sholette, Dylan Sovie, Ryan Henry and Collin Brenno were honored with their families in a Senior Day ceremony.

"It is a sad time of year for me when I think it is the seniors last league game. I just hope I can coach them for a bunch of playoff games."

Brock Spaulding, Talen Manley and Bradley Poupore all singled in the sixth inning for the Huskies and Trent Carrico singled twice in the game.

Sovie singled along with his homerun for OFA and Lucca LaBella singled twice.

Canton 6 — Potsdam 0: The Golden Bears closed NAC Central play with three pitchers in Zadock Roiger, Jackson Ames and Charlie Todd pitching a three-hit shutout backed by an error defense. Zoiger also doubled and singled and Greg Schryver singled twice.

Todd singled and Jody Duffy singled twice for Potsdam.

SOFTBALL

Malone 10 — OFA 5: The Blue Devils were limited to three hits by Malone hurler Whitney St. Hiliare but generated a 4-3 lead with a four run second inning. The Huskies took a 7-5 lead and scored three times in the top of the sixth inning.

"We are playing better and we competed well today. But we just keep getting hurt by big innings," said OFA Coach Tony Williams.

The Devils will enter the Section 10 Tournament on Saturday at 10 a.m. hosting Norwood-Norfolk in the Class B 4-5 seed game. The winner advances to meet the number one seed, either Canton or Gouverneur.

Chloe Duprey, Jayden Skelly and Graci Chase, who pitched a complete game, singled for OFA and Gabby Ott made a nice running catch in centerfield to end a Malone threat in the third inning.

Delana LaPlant doubled and singled for Malone with an RBI single in the sixth inning, Sade Varin doubled and St. Hilaire aided her own cause with an RBI single.

GIRLS LACROSSE

SLPL 15 — OFA 3: Before the game OFA Coach Matt Curatolo was a proud coach and dad as he honored his daughter Merin Curatolo and fellow seniors Hannah Costello, Audrey Harradine, Madison Miller and Katelyn Reed in a Senior Day ceremony recognizing a group of senior athletes who are all headed to college looking to extend their outstanding academic credentials.

But the Devils were unable to match the speed of SLLP which raced away to an early lead and wS never headed.

Ella Ramsdell scored two unassisted goals for OFA and Mia Jeneault converted off a Brooke Irvine assist. Abby Williams finished with 13 saves in goal. Emma Clark scored three goals for Saranac Lake-Lake Placid and Phoebe Peer connected twice.

"I am not sure why but we came out flat and they played really hard. They looked like a much different team than we played up there. They had a group of girls who good just fly and they ran the ball up the field the whole game," said OFA Coach Matt Curatolo after his team finished at 3-13.

"Against them we needed more players like Ella Ramsdell who runs and carries the ball well. We had some drops in the defensive end which rally hurt us to get the offense going. We will be in the playoffs and could play at Heuvelton which could be an exciting game like the one we won at their field."

Heuvelton finished at 7-8 losing a 20-5 decision to Massena on Wednesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton 13 — OFA 4: The Golden Bears finished up an 11-2 second place season just one game behind 12-1 Massena in Division I. OFA finished at 8-5 in third place followed by Salmon River 6-7 and Potsdam 4-9.