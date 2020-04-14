Winks' Top 100 NFL Draft Prospects

I did a lot of cool things last year with the NFL Draft -- and it led to an FSWA award (shoutout to me) -- but my process this draft season was much better because I had more time now that I'm a full-timer here at Rotoworld. Compared to other draft analysts, it's fair to say I lean a lot more on analytics, but don't get it twisted: #TheTape has been grinded. Here are the things that I'm looking for at each position, which are ranked in order of importance to building a championship roster:

QB: production, accuracy, decision-making, mobility

CB: speed, agility, length, production allowed, ball skills

EDGE: speed/burst, agility, production, size

OT: pass-blocking, agility, size/strength, run-blocking, speed

Outside WR: production, separation at LOS, speed, ball skills

Slot WR: production, separation at LOS, agility, YAC

LB: speed, coverage skills, tackle production, agility

S: instincts, versatility, speed, tackling

DT: speed/burst, production, agility, size/strength

TE: speed, production, agility, size, run-blocking

IOL: pass-blocking, run-blocking, size/strength, agility, speed

RB: production, receiving ability, speed, agility, size, pass-blocking

And for all positions, I'm heavily weighing youth (great players usually declare early) and prospects who went to good programs (great players usually play on good teams). With that laid out, here are my 2020 NFL Draft rankings:

1st Round Grades

1. Joe Burrow - QB1

Burrow (6’3/221) became the consensus No. 1 overall prospect after setting the new FBS record for passing touchdowns (60) in his Heisman winning season at LSU. His accuracy, poise, and ability to read defenses led to the second-best completion percentage (76%) since at least 1956, and are traits that typically translate to the NFL. His arm strength is quite average for a first rounder pocket passer, but doesn’t limit him from making downfield and sideline passes. A former all-state high school basketball player, he was able to average 24.5 rushing yards per game as an underrated scrambler, although he does most of his damage within the pocket. As a 23-year-old rookie with elite mental makeup, Burrow should be considered as a Rookie of the Year favorite and potential decade-long NFL starter, likely for the Cincinnati Bengals.

2. Tua Tagovailoa - QB2

Two ankle surgeries and a dislocated hip likely cost Tagovailoa (6’0/217) the No. 1 overall pick, but post-Combine medical scans have been relatively positive, although a redshirt rookie season can’t be completely ruled out. When healthy, Tagovailoa is a very accurate and aggressive in-pocket passer. He finished second in Total QBR among FBS quarterbacks in each of his last two seasons, averaging 11.2 and 11.3 yards per attempt respectively. His arm talent also translates out of the pocket where he can throw on the move to all depths of the field. Alabama head coach Nick Saban used a lot of run-pass options to utilize Tagovailoa’s decision making and athletic ability, but his maneuverability and longevity are in doubt given those injuries. His 22-2 career record and off-the-field charm should be enough to get Tagovailoa off the board within the first handful of picks, but the potential rewards of that selection just may not be felt until 2021.

3. Chase Young - EDGE1

I’m not going to waste your time here. Young (6’5/264) had a 99th percentile Adjusted Production score and would’ve been an elite tester at the NFL Combine. He’s an absolute stud.

4. Jeffrey Okudah - CB1

Once again, I’m not going to waste your time here. Okudah (6’1/205) allowed 5.2 yards per target as a 20-year-old at Ohio State locked down Tee Higgins in the College Football Playoff, and showed 96th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism with 4.48 speed and a 41-inch vertical at the NFL Combine. Okudah could be a Pro Bowler as a rookie and an All-Pro within a few seasons. He’s an elite corner prospect.

5. Justin Herbert - QB3

Herbert (6’6/236) opted to stay at Oregon for all four seasons despite receiving top-five buzz ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft. He ended his collegiate career with an 8.2 YPA average and 95:23 TD:INT ratio, largely because of his high-end arm strength. Arguably too reserved in college, Herbert’s traits are best-suited for a vertical-attacking passing offense, assuming he’s willing to take more deep shots. A gifted athlete with 4.68 speed, Herbert also has the ability to scramble for first downs when the pocket collapses and can handle a few designed runs per game, which increases his odds of panning out as a rookie starter and franchise quarterback. While his size, arm talent, and mobility are prototypical of a top-10 selection, he needs to improve upon his awareness and decision making to reach the upside of his physical tools.

6. Isaiah Simmons - LB1

Simmons (6’4/238) was a two-year starting hybrid specialist at Clemson who earned the 2019 Dick Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. A three-star out of high school, Simmons added lean muscle mass to his track frame to become an 99th percentile athlete with 4.39 speed and a 39-inch vertical. He played snaps at linebacker, safety, and nickel corner in college and demonstrated a high-end ability to cover in space. Per PFF, he only allowed 5.6 yards per target in coverage while intercepting three passes. In the NFL, Simmons will be deployed as an elite coverage defender against tight ends and pass-catching backs with the athletic ability to work downhill against the run. He compares stylistically to a bigger and faster version of Derwin James as a versatile safety/linebacker hybrid.

7. Jedrick Wills - OT1

Wills (6’4/312) was a five-star recruit and two-year Alabama starter at right tackle, which is where he also played in high school. It’s unclear if NFL teams view him as a potential left tackle, but he did excel on the right side against SEC competition. As a true junior, he was a second-team AP All-American and was PFF’s No. 11 offensive tackle among 249 qualifiers with 500 snaps. Despite only being 21 years old, Wills arguably has the best technique in this stacked offensive tackle class, which explains how he’s only allowed 1 sack across 970 career pass-blocking snaps. On top of his on-field performance, Wills showcased 74th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism at the NFL Combine, which includes an 87th percentile 5.05-second 40-time and 97th percentile vertical jump. Overall, Wills profiles as a high-upside tackle prospect who has the technique to win in pass protection and the competitiveness and athleticism to open up rushing lanes.

8. Tristan Wirfs - OT2

Wirfs (6’5/320) was a state champion wrestler and two-time state champion shot putter in high school before he was a three-year Iowa starter at right tackle. He was the Big 10 Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned second-team AP All-American honors as a true junior, plus was PFF’s No. 4 offensive tackle among 249 FBS qualifiers with at least 500 snaps. Over the last 2 seasons, he has only allowed 2 sacks and 5 quarterback hits thanks to his sturdy base and quick feet. He’s rarely off balance in pass protection, staying planted against power rushers and sliding well against speed rushers. He’s also a mauler in the run game while remaining very disciplined, only compiling three penalties in all of 2019. At the NFL Combine, he showed 97th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism, which included a 98th percentile 40-time of 4.85 seconds and 100th percentile vertical jump of 36.5 inches. A 21-year-old early declare, Wirfs’ profile has no major holes, making him a high-upside left or right tackle prospect with the floor of being a quality guard.

9. CeeDee Lamb - WR1

Lamb (6’2/198) is an elite producer with above average athleticism, instincts, and competitiveness, making him a potential top 10 receiver in the NFL. Last season, he averaged 15.1 yards per target -- easily the best in the class -- and finished inside the 99th percentile in my predictive adjusted production score, partially because he will barely be 21 years old on draft night. On tape, he wins at the line of scrimmage with quick feet, creates separation at the next level with his combination of speed and route running ability, and finishes off plays with in-air adjustments and yards after the catch. Per PFF, he averaged 11.0 yards after catch, the most among Combine invitees. In the NFL, Lamb will be utilized in the screen game and on vertical routes as an all-around WR1 despite being an average sized player with non-elite speed.

WRModel

10. Mekhi Becton - OT3

Becton (6’7/364) was a three-year starter at Louisville with experience at both left and right tackle. Of the top four tackle prospects, Becton is the freakiest. He has the strength to pancake edge rushers in pass protection and is hard to beat around the edge with his 94th percentile arms. Becton’s motor matches his size and athleticism, too, making him a dangerous run blocker who can find defenders at the second level. Overall, he was PFF’s No. 18 offensive tackle among 249 FBS qualifiers with 500 snaps, and only allowed 1 sack and 3 quarterback hits as a junior. If he can quit overextending in pass protection, he will be among the best offensive tackles in the NFL. Simply put, few players in the league’s history have ran the forty in 5.10 seconds at 364 pounds. He arguably has the highest ceiling of the consensus top-4 tackles.

11. Derrick Brown - DT1

Brown (6’5/326) was a former top-10 high school recruit and productive multi-year starting defensive tackle at Auburn. He had at least 9.5 TFLs and 3.0 sacks in all three of his seasons as a starter and was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a senior after posting 11.5 TFLs and 4.0 sacks. His combination of burst and strength at the snap forced opponents into using double teams on Brown, who primarily lined up at nose tackle and three-technique in college. An interior disruptor and relentless finisher, he looked far more athletic on tape than what his 45th percentile Adjusted SPARQ score would indicate. Brown offers Pro Bowl upside at multiple positions across the defensive line and should be one of the better interior run stoppers immediately.

12. Jerry Jeudy - WR2

Jeudy (6’1/193) is a multi-year producer at Alabama with exceptional route running that allows him to win at all depths of the field, making him a probable WR1 in the NFL. Despite being very young and facing top-notch competition (not just in the SEC but for targets on his own team), he averaged at least 86 yards per game in back-to-back seasons, leading the FBS in 15+ yard receptions over that span. On tape, he creates separation with the best route running in the class and finishes plays with stop-start moves after the catch. An extremely polished receiver with just one very forgivable question mark (38th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism), Jeudy can be a high-end slot receiver or go-to target on the outside in the NFL.

13. Henry Ruggs - WR3

Ruggs (5'11/188) declared for the NFL Draft after a 46-746-7 junior season at Alabama. He operated as the No. 3 target in a stacked offense, which limited his career reception count to just 98 passes, but while he doesn’t check some production boxes, he did average 13.5 yards per target last season, the second-best mark in the draft class. On tape, he’s more than just a deep threat, showing Olympic-level burst after the catch on underneath targets. His route running is underrated as well, particularly on double moves, slants, ins, and shallow crossers. At the NFL Combine, he unsurprisingly showed 99th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism, running the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds and reaching 42 inches in the vertical. Already coming off a highly-efficient season as a 20-year-old, Ruggs should only get better with more in-game reps, profiling as a matchup mismatch in Year 1 and potential WR1 later in his career as a prospect on the Will Fuller/Tyreek Hill spectrum.

ypt

14. Justin Jefferson - WR4

As a 20-year-old junior, Jefferson (6’1/202) compiled 111 receptions, 1,540 yards, and 18 touchdowns as a go-to target in the most prolific offense in college football history. Primarily a slot receiver at LSU, Jefferson wins with nuanced route running, steady hands, and yards after catch ability. Per PFF, 41% of his 2019 receiving yards came on ins, outs, and crosses, which are the routes he’ll run most often in the NFL, but he also occasionally won on vertical routes. In fact, he only trailed Jerry Jeudy in 15+ receptions over the last two seasons. At the NFL Combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds, which solidified him as a first-round prospect. Overall, Jefferson can be a reliable underneath target as a rookie and has WR1 upside within a couple of seasons, making him a high-floor and high-ceiling prospect.

15. Andrew Thomas - OT4

Thomas (6’5/315) was a five-star recruit and three-year starting tackle at Georgia. He was a Freshman All-American at right tackle and earned back-to-back first-team All-SEC honors as a sophomore and junior while playing left tackle. As a true junior in 2019, Thomas only allowed one sack and was PFF’s No. 3 offensive tackle among 249 FBS qualifiers with 500 snaps. He is very technical in pass protection but also has the ability to win with above-average athleticism and nastiness, which makes him a very strong run-blocker. At the NFL Combine, he showcased 71st percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism with 97th percentile arms and 75th percentile burst. Despite only being 21 years old, Thomas profiles as a rookie year starter and potential Pro Bowl-level player who is equally good in the pass game as he is in the run game.

16. K’Lavon Chaisson - EDGE2

Chaisson (6’3/254) was a two-year starting outside linebacker and one-year team captain at LSU who earned first-team All-SEC honors as a redshirt sophomore last season. He made 60 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, and had 6.5 sacks despite being asked to drop into pass coverage 96 times. In the NFL, he’ll be a stand-up speed rusher who wins with elite bend and burst off the edge. Chaisson needs development in his technique, particularly with double moves, but he offers Pro Bowl upside, especially since he’ll only be 20 years old on draft night.

17. Patrick Queen - LB2

Queen (6’0/229) was a one-year starter at LSU who shined in the College Football Playoff as a speedy inside linebacker with high-end pass-coverage upside. Buried behind Devin White, Queen was a late-bloomer but flashed immediately as a plug-and-play starter. His 4.50 speed pops on tape while coming downhill against the run and in pass coverage against running backs. He made 85 combined tackles, 12 TFLs, and forced two turnovers, and more importantly only allowed 5.5 yards per target in coverage per PFF. Queen’s combination of natural instincts, 81st percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism, and youth -- he’ll only be 20 years old on draft night -- make him a high-upside three-down linebacker in the NFL. His best football is ahead of him.

18. Javon Kinlaw - DT2

Kinlaw (6’5/324) went from a homeless upbringing to being a three-year starter at South Carolina. Constantly faced with double teams, his production was modest. He finished with just 15 solo tackles, 6.0 TFLs, and 6.0 sacks as a junior, but he blew up plays by moving linemen off the block on tape. His length, strength, and burst make him a potential interior disruptor in the NFL, both as a pass rusher and run defender. He was more reliant on his athleticism than his technique in college, so further development is needed for him to hit his Chris Jones-level ceiling. Kinlaw’s raw physical tools make him a first-rounder, but his overall profile is one of a boom-or-bust prospect.

1st-2nd Round Grades

19. Yetur Gross-Matos - EDGE3

Gross-Matos (6’5/266) was a two-year starting edge rusher at Penn State who earned first-team All-Big 10 honors as a junior by compiling 14.5 TFLs and 9.0 sacks. His 97th percentile arm length and first-step explosion allow him to get upfield in a hurry as a pass rusher from the edge or interior, but he needs more pass-rushing moves and raw strength to be more than an average starter in the NFL. An ascending early declare with solid college production, Gross-Matos figures to develop into a more all-around player at the next level, making him a potential quality three-down starter and passing game disruptor.

20. Cesar Ruiz - IOL1

Ruiz (6’3/307) was a three-year starting center at Michigan who earned second-team All-Big 10 honors as a true junior in 2019 by allowing zero sacks and just two quarterback hits per PFF. More athletic than most interior linemen, Ruiz wins with his first step and fluidity throughout the play. His patience and body control make him great in pass protection, but his 84th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism really pops as a run blocker, especially whenever asked to pull or find a defender at the second level. Only 20 years old, Ruiz has time to fix the few holes in his game to reach his Pro Bowl upside and is more than good enough to be a rookie-year starter in the meantime.

21. Xavier McKinney - S1

McKinney (6’0/201) was a two-year starter at Alabama who earned third-team AP All-American honors by making 95 tackles and forcing seven turnovers as a true junior. Nick Saban put him in the “Minkah Fitzpatrick” role where he split his snaps at box safety (285), free safety (271), and slot corner (227). He made a ton of impact plays from multiple alignments using his natural instincts, including as an occasional rusher off the edge. Also a noted leader in the secondary, McKinney’s lone weakness is his 8th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism and 4.63 speed. With better testing, McKinney would have been a consensus top-15 prospect, but he still offers Pro Bowl upside given his intangibles, versatility, and instincts and could be an opening day starter.

22. C.J. Henderson - CB2

Henderson (6’1/204) was a three-year starter at Florida where he earned Freshman All-SEC in year one, second-team All-SEC in year two, and first-team All-SEC last year as a junior. Lengthy with 91st percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism and 4.39 speed, Henderson is at his best in press man coverage, but he needs to clean up the rest of his game to be a more all-around player. Perhaps due to effort, he was a below-average tackler and was average at playing the ball in the air, which led to a very high 10.5 YPT allowed last season. Arguably an under-performer relative to his elite traits, Henderson will need to get back on track to reach his CB1 ceiling. He has the potential to chase opposing WR1s on Sundays, and we saw that level of play in 2018. Note: Since my first round grade rankings last week, I've moved Johnson from CB3 to CB2.

23. Jaylon Johnson - CB3

Johnson (6’0/193) was a two-year starting outside corner at Utah who earned back-to-back All-PAC-12 honors as a true sophomore and junior. He had a lot of success early, primarily using press-man coverage. Per PFF, he only allowed 4.9 yards per target and a 44% catch rate in coverage as a 20-year-old. Johnson was a slightly below-average athlete with 4.50 speed at the NFL Combine, but he makes up for it with high-end awareness, intelligence, and competitiveness. More physical than his size would indicate, Johnson offers Day 1 starting ability and the upside to be a team’s CB1 with more development, especially in a pressure-heavy system where he can win within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Note: Since my first round grade rankings last week, I've moved Johnson from CB2 to CB3.

24. Grant Delpit - S2

Delpit (6’2/213) was a three-year starter and captain at LSU who earned first-team All-American honors as a sophomore and won the Jim Thorpe Award as a junior. He split his snaps between free safety (385), slot corner (316), and box safety (149), and figures to continue playing a versatile role at the next level. He was a downhill attacker against the run and instinctual as a coverage safety when healthy but was slowed by an ankle injury in 2019, which partially explains his horrendous tackling stats. A fiery competitor and leader on the field, Delpit offers Pro Bowl upside as an athletic, versatile safety if his tackling and injuries are cleaned up.

25. Kenneth Murray - LB3

Murray (6’2/241) was a three-year middle linebacker at Oklahoma who averaged 128.5 tackles over his last two seasons. His best trait is his 4.52 speed. He can get downhill in a hurry and deliver a pop against the run and is fast enough to be a rangy in coverage. Only 21 years old, Murray has room for development. He can be late on reads and misdiagnose running lanes, and he rarely was tasked with covering tight ends or running backs man-to-man. A leader off the field and a high-energy player on it, Murray has Day 1 starter athleticism and competitiveness, profiling as a productive tackler and average coverage middle linebacker in the NFL.

26. Jalen Hurts - QB4

Despite only losing two games as a true freshman and sophomore, Hurts (6’1/222) was unseated by Tua Tagovailoa as Alabama’s starting quarterback, which ultimately led to a transfer to Oklahoma. Under head coach Lincoln Riley, Hurts’ passing motion, comfortability, and efficiency took a massive leap in 2019. He led the nation in YPA (11.5) on non-play action passes, finished with PFF’s No. 4 overall grade, and was the Heisman runner-up to Joe Burrow. On tape, his accuracy is underrated -- he had the fourth-best completion percentage over expected season since 2011 -- but he must continue to improve his processing and willingness to stay inside the pocket. Luckily, he’s only 21 years old and is by all accounts very coachable. Even if those traits remain weaknesses, Hurts is a valuable runner. He led college football, including running backs, in red zone rushing touchdowns (17) last season and can have a short-yardage role as a backup quarterback. That may be selling him short, however. Hurts has starting-level upside with some development.

QBModel

27. Denzel Mims - WR5

Mims (6’3/207) flew up draft boards after stringing together a productive 2019 season with strong showings at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. At Baylor, he broke out as a sophomore and set new career highs as a senior with a 66-1,040-12 receiving line. An 89th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athlete with 4.38 speed, Mims is at his best on vertical routes -- 29% of his receiving yards came on the go route per PFF -- where he makes acrobatic contested catches near the sideline. He flashed the ability to run a full route tree during the Senior Bowl but likely needs some rookie contract development in that area. The primary knock on his profile is that he was a 22-year-old non-declare. It’s just not enough to fade Mims as a borderline first round talent and potential WR1/2 in the NFL.

28. Tee Higgins - WR6

Higgins (6’4/216) is an efficient deep threat with a massive catch radius who profiles as an NFL team’s WR2. As a 20-year-old at Clemson last season, he caught 59 passes for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaged the third-most yards per target (13.4) in the draft class, and came down with 15-of-23 deep targets for 565 yards per PFF. The combination of his size, physicality, and contested catch ability make him a mismatch for undersized corners, but he needs to improve as a route runner to reach his ceiling because he’s not a bursty prospect. At his Pro Day, he posted a 31-inch vertical and ran the forty in 4.54 seconds, which included a bottom 2nd percentile 10-yard split. Higgins doesn’t profile as a go-to target in the NFL because he needs a runway to build up to his top speed, but a Mike Williams-level role still makes him a worthwhile selection within the first 40 picks.

2nd Round Grades

29. Austin Jackson - OT5

Austin Jackson (6’5/322) was a two-year starting left tackle at USC who earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a true junior despite donating bone marrow to his sister less than two months before the season. His pass-blocking reps can be funky because his footwork is sloppy, but he has the length and quicks to mask some of those issues. His 89th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism and age (20.7 years old) are reasons to be optimistic that he can develop into a quality starting left tackle in the NFL even if his 2019 tape didn’t scream Day 1 pick. Jackson may struggle in rookie starts while he develops, but he has a Pro Bowl ceiling.

30. A.J. Terrell - CB4

A.J. Terrell (6’1/195) was a five-star recruit and two-year starting outside corner at Clemson who earned first-team All-ACC honors as a true junior last season. He primarily played press man on the boundary where he was able to affect routes with his length and catch up to receivers with his 4.42 speed. Terrell got in some trouble, especially against LSU’s stud receivers, due to below-average agility and balance, but his overall body of work is still impressive. Only 21 years old, Terrell can develop into a CB2 role at the next level and should have moderate success against bigger receivers who won’t shake him as much at the line of scrimmage.

CBProspects

31. Trevon Diggs - CB5

Trevon Diggs (6’1/205) was a two-year starting outside corner at Alabama who earned second-team All-SEC honors as a 21-year-old senior. Long and very athletic, Diggs excelled in press-man coverage where he was physical at the line and had enough speed to make plays downfield. He only allowed 5.9 yards per target and a 42% completion percentage in coverage per PFF last season. Diggs’ physical traits and confidence make him a high-upside prospect, but he needs to be more mature, more disciplined, and a more willing tackler to reach his ceiling.

32. Kristian Fulton - CB6

Fulton (6’0/197) was a two-year starting outside corner at LSU who was suspended for the entire 2017 season for having a friend submit a urine sample on his behalf. As a 21-year-old senior, Fulton was PFF’s No. 9 coverage corner among 284 FBS qualifiers with 500 snaps after allowing 6.6 yards per target and a 45% completion percentage. On tape, he specializes in press man coverage where he can use his physicality and 69th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism to match most receivers step for step. His overaggressive play downfield worked in college, but he may be slightly exposed by more gifted and nuanced receivers in the NFL. Fulton projects as an average CB2 starter.

33. Brandon Aiyuk - WR7

Aiyuk (5'11/205) is a late-blooming playmaker as a receiver and returner with natural ability to win in space, making him a potential WR2 and return specialist in the NFL. After spending two years at junior college, he played behind N’Keal Harry as a junior before breaking out last season to the tune of 1,192 receiving yards. Per PFF, 70% of his yards came on three straight-line routes -- screens (26%), posts (25%), and go routes (19%). On tape, his arm length and creativity with the ball in his hands stand out. He averaged an elite 11.1 yards after the catch but will need to run a wider variety of routes to be more than a complimentary piece of an NFL offense. A 76th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athlete with 4.50 speed, Aiyuk should compete for a starting job as a rookie and has the traits to be a difference maker with more development. Note: Since I released my WR rankings two weeks ago, I’ve moved Aiyuk from WR11 to WR7.

34. Chase Claypool - WR8

Claypool (6’4/238) is a super-athletic receiver prospect who was a late-bloomer at Notre Dame after growing up in Canada as a basketball player. He needed a few years of development to get going, but he set career highs in receptions (66), yards (1,037), touchdowns (13), and market share (32%) as a senior and flew up draft boards at the NFL Combine with 4.42 speed and 40.5-inch ups. On tape, he was a very difficult tackle on underneath targets and showed a lot of body control on downfield shots for a player his size. In the NFL, Claypool will first be used as a mismatch on offense and will likely add value on special teams with his kick coverage experience, but given his background, it’s possible that he grows into a WR1 or WR2 role on his rookie contract. Few prospects in the class can match his ceiling. Note: Since I released my WR rankings two weeks ago, I’ve moved Claypool from WR7 to WR8.

35. Laviska Shenault - WR9

Shenault (6’1/227) is a powerful receiver with strong short-area explosion who battled injuries and questionable usage in college, making him a risky prospect with high-end upside. In 2018, he had the second most receptions per game (9.6) among FBS sophomores since at least 2000, but he was slowed down by injuries last season. Those setbacks, unfortunately, were brought on by his physical playing style and usage. Per PFF, only 25% of his targets traveled beyond 10 yards of the line of scrimmage with Colorado deploying him as a gadget player who even lined up as a Wildcat runner in goal line situations. At the next level, he will likely do most of his damage underneath as a human truck stick, but he has flashed the ability to win deep, too. It will take some development to make Shenault an all-around receiver, but his athleticism alone should make him a rookie year contributor if his health cooperates. Note: Since I released my WR rankings two weeks ago, I’ve moved Shenault from WR8 to WR9.

36. Michael Pittman - WR10

Pittman (6’4/223) helped his draft stock with a 101-1,275-11 senior season in USC’s air raid offense. A big body with 4.52 speed, Pittman primarily lined up outside on the left side for the Trojans and won on vertical routes -- PFF credits an absurd 36% of his receiving yards to go routes. On tape, he was physical throughout the route and came down with many contested catches, plus only dropped five of his 254 career targets. He was also effective underneath with underrated YAC ability because he’s a tough tackle given his size and competitiveness. His primary holes in his prospect profile are age-related, but I don’t trust USC coach Clay Helton with getting the most out of his players, so I’m largely ignoring them. Pittman is a high-floor starter on the perimeter with a Kenny Golladay-level ceiling. Note: Since I released my WR rankings two weeks ago, I’ve moved Pittman from WR9 to WR10.

37. K.J. Hamler - WR11

Hamler (5’9/178) is an unpolished and undersized playmaker with the potential to be a downfield mismatch as a young rookie. He compiled a 56-904-8 receiving line during his 20-year-old season last year while operating as Penn State’s big-play weapon, but a hamstring injury prevented him from competing at the NFL Combine where he would’ve run in the 4.3s. On tape, he won from the slot and out wide as a lid lifter and manufactured-touch weapon similar to Curtis Samuel or Ted Ginn. His petiteness does limit him in traffic, but his biggest issue was his hands -- he tied for the most drops (12) in the Power 5 per PFF. If that gets cleaned up, Hamler should earn a WR2 role on his rookie contract with some development. Note: Since I released my WR rankings two weeks ago, I’ve moved Hamler from WR10 to WR11.

38. A.J. Epenesa - EDGE4

Epenesa (6’5/275) was a five-star recruit and two-year starting defensive end at Iowa who earned second-team and first-team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore and junior. He fit the Hawkeyes brand as a physical, strong player with high-end production (14.5 TFLs, 11.5 sacks), but his juice is a major concern. He has 18th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism with 5.04 speed and a 32.5-inch vertical, so his technique and strength have to be elite to be an impact player in the NFL. Luckily they were both strengths in college. Epenesa won’t fit every system, but he should be a productive starter who can be a plus against the run even if he doesn’t have the burst of a double-digit sack artist.

39. Josh Uche - EDGE5

Uche (6’1/245) was a one-year starting outside linebacker at Michigan who earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a redshirt junior after compiling 11.5 TFLs and 8.5 sacks. He only played on obvious passing downs (53% snap rate) and rushed the quarterback off the edge from a stand-up position. He didn’t show much coverage ability, but he did lead the draft class with a 23% pressure rate thanks to his high-end athleticism and chase. Uche can be a productive and valuable edge rusher in the NFL even if he is only subbed in on subpackages. He just may be more of a “cherry on top” weapon than a foundational piece to a defense.

EDGEProspects

40. Isaiah Wilson - OT6

Wilson (6’6/350) was a five-star recruit and two-year starting right tackle at Georgia who earned second-team AP All-American honors as a redshirt sophomore. On tape, his gigantic size stands out, particularly in pass protection. Despite scoring in the bottom 4th percentile in the short shuttle, he is hard to beat around the edge, and he’s far too strong to beat straight on. Further development with his technique against double moves is required, but he has traits to work with. He posted an 80th percentile broad jump and is a finisher in the run game. Wilson offers quality starter upside, especially since he will only be 21.2 years old on draft night.

41. Josh Jones - OT7

Jones (6’5/319) was a four-year starting left tackle at Houston who earned second-team All-AAC honors as a redshirt senior after allowing zero sacks, zero quarterback hits, and just two quarterback pressures in 2019. He simply didn’t lose many pass-blocking reps on tape, but he mostly faced non-NFL prospects and will be 23 years old as a rookie. He showcased 60th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism with 5.29 speed at the NFL Combine, which matches his on-field play. He was often used as a pulling tackle in the running game but never looked explosive. Jones has a nice all-around floor at tackle, particularly as a pass protector, but he lacks the ceiling of others in the class.

42. Lloyd Cushenberry - IOL2

Cushenberry (6’3/312) was a two-year starting center at LSU who earned second-team All-American honors as a redshirt junior. More importantly, he was named a team captain and the Tigers’ MVP. Cushenberry checks boxes physically, both in terms of size and athleticism. At the NFL Combine, he showcased 61st percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism with 49th percentile speed. The offense put him in more one-on-one situations than most interior linemen because they were comfortable with his combination of strength, balance, and awareness. Cushenberry safely projects as an interior starter at center or guard but is mostly maxed out as a slightly older prospect with average athleticism.

43. Jalen Reagor - WR12

Reagor (5’11/206) was an inconsistent producer at TCU as an undersized but bursty deep threat with 4.47 speed. He broke out as an 18-year-old freshman (33-576-8) and ascended as a sophomore (72-1,061-9), but tanked last season (43-611-5), although subpar quarterback play can partially explain that and his low 6.9 yards per target average. On tape, Reagor is at his best on straight-line routes where he can get upfield and utilize his 42-inch vert. He has the body control to haul in contested catches, but it’s unclear if that skill set will translate to the NFL given his size. To reach his Brandin Cooks-level ceiling, Reagor needs to fine-tune his releases at the line of scrimmage to avoid getting overpowered. Until then, he’ll compete for WR2 or WR3 duties as a valuable low-volume deep threat.

44. Jordan Love - QB5

Love (6’4/224) fits the prototypical build of a first round quarterback -- big, throws with velocity, and can move around the pocket -- but he was very inconsistent at Utah State. He had a 32:6 TD:INT ratio as a sophomore, then regressed to 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last season. A weaker supporting cast can explain some of his issues, but blame can be placed on his shoulders. He was 101st in PFF’s turnover-worthy play rate, 88th in Total QBR, and only rushed for 175 yards. Despite his struggles, quarterback coaches and scouts are still drawn to his ability to throw outside of structure and to all depths of the field. A polarizing prospect like Josh Allen, Love needs to rein in his wild side to be a franchise quarterback, and thus would greatly benefit from holding a veteran’s clipboard for his rookie season.

qbprospects

45. Terrell Lewis - EDGE6

Lewis (6’5/262) was a one-year starting edge rusher at Alabama who earned second-team All-SEC honors as a redshirt junior after coming off a torn ACL the year prior. He posted above-average pressure rates while playing outside linebacker, primarily as a stand-up attacker. His speed, bend off the edge, and competitiveness are his three best traits, but he currently lacks the pass-rush moves of a locked-in first-round player. He also has an extensive injury history, so he’ll need to be cleared by team doctors. The upside is there, however. Lewis has the physical traits of an impact player and is young enough (21) to be worth developing if healthy, making him a boom-or-bust early-round project.

46. Zack Baun - LB4

Baun (6’2/238) was a two-year starting outside linebacker at Wisconsin who earned second-team AP All-American honors as a redshirt senior after compiling 75 tackles, 19.5 TFLs, and 12.5 sacks. With the ability to bend the corner off the edge and run from sideline-to-sideline, Baun was deployed in a hybrid edge role in college. However, he will likely be utilized as an off-ball outside linebacker who can be sent on blitzes in the NFL given his size. On tape, he wins with his 60th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism and 4.65 speed, but he needs more technical refinement to be a truly impact player at the next level. Already 23 years old, Baun profiles as a rotational player early with quality starter upside.

47. Marlon Davidson - EDGE7

Davidson (6’3/303) was a four-year starting edge rusher at Auburn who earned second-team All-American honors as a senior after totaling 12.5 TFLs and 7.5 sacks. He lined up as a stand-up edge rusher and put his hand in the dirt as an interior defensive lineman, but he currently doesn’t have the ideal body type for either position in the NFL. I’d like him to operate as an edge rusher, which will require a slimmer build, but others will push him into three-tech. His burst and 34th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism would improve if he was lighter, and he already has the raw strength and hand moves to win with power against offensive tackles and tight ends. Davidson profiles as an average to low-end starting defensive end or three-tech in the NFL.

48. Ezra Cleveland - OT8

Cleveland (6’6/311) was a three-year starting left tackle at Boise State who earned back-to-back first-team All-MWC honors as a redshirt sophomore and junior. He showed 91st percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism at the NFL Combine and slides really well in pass protection, but he needs to get stronger to be an impact tackle in the NFL because his tall stance leaves him vulnerable to power rushers. Still, Cleveland’s mobility alone gives him a starting-level projection at tackle.

2nd-3rd Round Grades

49. Antoine Winfield - S3

Winfield (5’9/203) was a four-year starter at Minnesota who missed most of his second and third years with injuries but rebounded with a first-team AP All-American season in 2019. The son of an All-Pro corner, it’s not a surprise that Winfield Jr. has high-end instincts and ball skills as a free safety. His seven interceptions were fourth in college football, and he led the Gophers in tackles with 83. His primary concerns are his injury history and below-average size because he posted solid scores in the forty (4.45) and broad jump (124 inches). Winfield’s upside is limited by his frame, but he offers enough instincts and competitiveness to be an NFL starter as long as his hamstring and foot injuries are behind him.

50. Jeremy Chinn - S4

Chinn (6’3/221) was a four-year starter at FCS Southern Illinois who earned an NFL Combine invite after a second-team AP All-American senior season. In Indianapolis, he showcased 98th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism with elite speed (4.45 forty) and explosion (41-inch vertical, 138-inch broad). A slot corner turned safety, Chinn was a powerful hitter against the run and as a blitzer, but he will be exposed one-on-one at the next level if his eyes continue to be glued to the quarterback. Chinn’s floor is a high-level special teamer and depth option in the secondary, but he could be a valuable defender against tight ends and running backs if his coverage skills take a leap with NFL coaching. It’s certainly possible that Chinn plays more linebacker in the NFL.

51. Noah Igbinoghene - CB7

Igbinoghene (5’10/198) was a two-year starting outside corner at Auburn and accomplished track athlete. Everything about his game is unusual, but his multi-year projection is intriguing. He didn’t play corner until college and still only allowed 6.9 yards per target in coverage. He’s short and stocky, but plays with high-end burst and looked faster than his 4.48 40-time at the NFL Combine. Igbinoghene needs more development and may be exposed by savvy route runners early, but he has the traits of a high-upside prospect.

52. Jonathan Taylor - RB1

Taylor (5’10/226) is the best pure runner in the class. His 96th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism pops on tape, as he’s able to get skinny between holes, break through arm tackles, and has 4.39 speed to take long runs to the house. At Wisconsin, he eclipsed 1,975 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in each of his three seasons. He easily led college football in first downs (97) and 10+ yard runs (61) in 2019, but tied for the lead in fumbles (6), too. Holding onto the ball is his primary weakness, as PFF also credits him with dropping 8-of-50 career targets. However, he did more than triple his reception total going from his sophomore (8) to junior season (26). His three-down potential (and actual value to an NFL team) hinges on this pass-catching growth continuing, but if it does, Taylor should be among the Rookie of the Year finalists. I’m betting on him becoming a better pass-catcher.

RBModel

Dobbins (5’9/209) is a probable three-down bell cow with an ability to run inside and catch passes out of the backfield. His elite vision, paired with his speed and power, make him a strong inside runner. He can work in space with decisive elusiveness, too, particularly using a great jump cut and spin move. He led college football in both rushing yards (1,526) and rushing touchdowns (16) against FBS teams with a winning record thanks to his explosive running style. The junior finished with the most 20+ yard rushes (20) in the draft class. More importantly, he finished in the 99th percentile in my predictive adjusted production metric that accounts for age, strength of schedule, and other things like receiving. Speaking of that, two different Ohio State coaching staffs featured him as a pass-catcher, totaling at least 22 receptions in each of his three college seasons. He would’ve competed for my top spot if he would’ve tested really well at the NFL Combine.

54. Clyde Edwards-Helaire - RB3

Edwards-Helaire (5’7/207) is an unconventional two- or potentially three-down prospect. He is undersized but is definitely strong enough to be productive in the NFL. His low center of gravity and quick feet allow him to plow through defenders between the tackles, which led to an elite 70% first down rate on third down carries. He also plays with agility and burst in the open field, as evidenced by his 8.2 YPC on his 122 first down attempts, but he's at his best as a pass-catcher. He has natural hands, is smooth out of his breaks, and is one of the best open-field tackle breakers. He caught 55-of-64 targets for 453 yards last season, and PFF credited him with just three drops. In total, his adjusted production score placed him in the top 5th percentile among running back prospects since 2005. It’s possible that he'll become an Austin Ekeler-type talent in the NFL, especially since he’ll only be a 21-year-old rookie.

55. D’Andre Swift - RB4

Swift (5’8/212) was an accomplished two-year starter at Georgia. His vision, patience, and 63rd percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism made him an efficient runner. He averaged 6.6 yards over 440 career carries, rushed for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns in each of the last two years, and led the draft class in 10+ yard run percentage (20%) last season. Even though he’s a plus-level runner, Swift is best-suited for passing downs. Georgia moved him all over the formation, including as a receiver out wide, to get him in space. He caught 73 career passes and only dropped three targets per PFF. His versatile skill set plays in any offense, making him a good bet of becoming a producer as a rookie. Note: Since I released my RB rankings three weeks ago, I’ve moved Swift from RB5 to RB4.

56. Cam Akers - RB5

Akers (5’10/217) entered Florida State as a dual-threat quarterback, but successfully transferred his 71st percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism to the running back position. Despite being limited by the Seminoles’ painful offense, Akers had three seasons with at least 840 total yards and eight touchdowns. His best year by far came last season as a junior, finishing with 1,114 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Per PFF, 3.9 of his 4.9 yards per carry came after contact, too. On top of being an impressive runner, he showed promise as a pass-catcher. Akers compiled a very nice 69 receptions across his three seasons, including 30 in his final year. Given the position change and the offense that was around him, it’s possible that Akers makes another leap in the NFL, especially since he will only be a 21-year-old rookie. Akers has three-down upside in the right system. Note: Since I released my RB rankings three weeks ago, I’ve moved Akers from RB4 to RB5.

57. Cole Kmet - TE1

Kmet (6’5/255) is still developing as a young multi-sport athlete, but he’s flashed Pro Bowl receiving ability and showed 64th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism at the NFL Combine. His best football is ahead of him -- he only has 60 career receptions -- because he’s barely 21 years old and also played baseball at Notre Dame. On tape, he offers a big catch radius with prototypical NFL size and strength to break tackles and block. He was at his best working down the seam and on shallow out routes, primarily lining up inline. PFF credited him with dropping just two of his 60 targets over his last two seasons, so he should at least be a reliable target in the NFL. After the catch, he runs like a more clumsy Gronk with 4.70 speed. Kmet has Pro Bowl potential but likely needs two or three years to round out his game and grow into his body.

58. Justin Madubuike - DT3

Madubuike (6’3/293) was a top-50 recruit and three-year starter at Texas A&M, operating multiple positions across the defensive line. As a redshirt junior, he led the Aggies with 11.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks. He’s both shorter and lighter than most interior linemen, but he wins with 84th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism. On tape, he played up to his 4.83-second 40-time and 31-rep bench press, often escaping from initial contact as a pass rusher. In the NFL, Madubuike will need more technical refinement to reach his ceiling and may be forced into a rotational pass-rushing role given his size, making him a boom-or-bust Day 2 prospect.

DTProspects

59. Jordan Elliott - DT4

Elliott (6’4/302) went to Texas as a top-150 high school recruit but transferred to Missouri where he started two seasons. He transformed his body going into his redshirt junior season, which led to more twitch off the line of scrimmage and more disruption with his pass rushing moves. His trimmed down build didn’t affect his play strength either. He remained strong against the run and eventually earned second-team Associated Press All-American after compiling 31 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks despite facing constant double-teams. A 65th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athlete, Elliott offers quality starter potential at multiple interior positions, especially if he continues reshaping his physical build.

60. Ross Blacklock - DT5

Blacklock (6’3/290) was a two-year starting nose tackle at TCU who declared after a 9.0 TFL and 3.5 sack redshirt junior season. He lived up to his top-250 high school recruit ranking by being named a Freshman All-American, then missed his entire sophomore year with an Achilles injury, but fortunately rebounded as a Second-Team All Big-12 selection last season. He relies on burst and agility as an interior rusher but has room to grow both physically and with his technique, particularly with his hand usage. Despite a disappointing 21st percentile performance at the NFL Combine, Blacklock profiles as a three-tech with high-energy as a pass rusher and questionable power against the run.

61. Matt Hennessy - IOL3

Hennessy (6’4/307) was a three-year starting center at Temple who earned second-team All-American honors as a senior. He didn’t allow a single sack in 2019 per PFF and showed 71st percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism with plus scores in the three-cone (7.45) and broad jump (110 inches) at the NFL Combine. On tape, he was quick out of his stance and showed the ability to mirror edge rushers side to side, but he needs more girth to handle NFL bull rushes. He can be an asset in the run game, especially when asked to pull and find second-level defenders because he has quality body control. Hennessy profiles as an average starter, especially if he fills out and becomes a stronger player, who wins with above-average athleticism and instincts.

62. Nick Harris - IOL4

Harris (6’1/302) was a four-year starting interior lineman at Washington who earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors twice as a center. He has below-average size, but he moves well side-to-side and is very experienced. He’s praised as being a leader and an intelligent player, traits that make him best suited for center in the NFL. He is better in pass protection where he can use his athleticism more and better hide his strength deficiencies. Despite being a four-year player, he’s only 21 years old and has room for growth physically. Harris has some upside with more development, profiling as a starting center in a system that plays to his 83rd percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism.

63. Willie Gay - LB5

Gay (6’1/243) was a four-star recruit and one-year starting linebacker at Mississippi State who was suspended (academic cheating, fighting his QB) for eight games as junior. If his character checks out, he has the on-field ability to be a starter in the NFL based on his athleticism alone. At the NFL Combine, he tested in the 94th percentile, showcasing 4.46 speed and a 39.5-inch vertical. On his limited tape -- he only started six games in college -- he plays like a total wild card. He takes bad routes and has some vision issues, but he hits hard and can chase players to the sideline. Gay profiles as a high-upside dart throw who needs to settle down to reach his potential.

LBProspects

64. Jordyn Brooks - LB6

Brooks (6’0/240) was a four-year starting middle linebacker at Texas Tech who earned second-team All-American honors as a senior by compiling 108 tackles and 20 TFLs. He kicked inside after mostly playing outside linebacker earlier in his career, and it paid off. He was very active against the run, showing the ability to chase scrambling quarterbacks and running backs to the sideline. He showed 78th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism and 4.54 speed at the NFL Combine, but he needs a lot of work as a coverage backer. Brooks profiles as a 3-4 ILB who can stay on the field as a downhill run-stopper and blitzer on passing downs. His iffy agility could limit his ability to cover tight ends and running backs, however.

65. Malik Harrison - LB7

Harrison (6’3/247) was a two-year starting outside linebacker at Ohio State who earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior. Especially for someone of his size, he showed above-average straight-line athleticism, particularly in zone coverage where he could run and chase. In man coverage, his sub-par agility was occasionally exposed, so he may be scheme-dependent in the NFL. He’s a physical player with nice vision against the run. He led the Buckeyes in tackles and was used as a spy. Harrison’s 72nd percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism and above-average production (75 tackles, 16.5 TFLs) are enough to bet on him as an NFL starter who will be at his best in zone and against the run.

66. Akeem Davis-Gaither - LB8

Davis-Gaither (6’1/224) was a two-year starting outside linebacker at Appalachian State who was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year as a redshirt senior. The Mountaineers used his above-average athleticism by blitzing him off the edge, which results in five sacks and 14.5 TFLs on the year. He was able to bend around or run by offensive tackles while rushing the passer, plus had the aggressiveness to fill holes against the run (101 tackles). In the NFL, Davis-Gaither will need to play stronger to stay on the field on rushing downs and will need development in man-coverage, but he has the athleticism and aggression to be a subpackage linebacker and asset on special teams while he’s in the workshop.

3rd Round Grades

67. Ashtyn Davis - S5

Davis (6’1/202) was a walk-on and three-year Cal starter at free safety who earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a redshirt senior. After overcoming family issues as a child, he went to Cal to run track and earn a scholarship in football, which happened after being named the Golden Bears’ special teams MVP in back-to-back seasons. His athleticism popped on special teams and as a one-high safety. He has some ballhawk traits but needs to make reads quicker to finish plays, as he only made 55 tackles and picked off two passes in 2019. Davis, who is an older 23-year-old prospect, has to get medical clearance after being flagged at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, but his athleticism and competitiveness give him quality NFL starter potential as a traditional safety if his body holds up.

68. Terrell Burgess - S6

Burgess (5’11/202) was a one-year starting safety at Utah who earned an honorable mention for the All-Pac 12 team. He was primarily a special teamer and nickel corner until his senior season when he switched positions. He played in the box (284 snaps), in the slot (273), and as a free safety (133) in his final season, but often ended up near the ball or in the backfield on blitzes. In coverage, he only allowed 4.75 yards per target and didn’t give up a single touchdown per PFF. He’s a fluid athlete with sticky coverage skills, but he’s undersized with average speed (4.46 forty) and explosiveness (33.5-inch vert). Burgess profiles as a potential starter at nickel or safety with a relatively-capped upside, but a relatively high floor, especially since he’s reportedly an A+ person off the field.

69. K'Von Wallace - S7

Wallace (5’11/206) was a three-year starting strong safety at Clemson who earned third-team All-ACC honors as an older 22-year-old senior. He overcomes his small frame with an aggressive playing style, which led to 12 pass deflections and 81 tackles last season. He lined up 10 yards off the line of scrimmage and would scream downhill to make tackles and also has experience covering the slot. Last year, he only allowed 5.9 yards per target in coverage. He also has 76th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism with great scores in the vertical (38 inches) and broad jump (133 inches). Arguably overshadowed by Isaiah Simmons, Wallace offers the competitiveness, instincts, and work ethic to compete for a spot in NFL subpackages as a weapon in the slot.

70. Amik Robertson - CB8

Robertson (5’8/187) was a three-year starting outside corner at Louisiana Tech who was a first-team All-American as a junior. While very small, Robertson does display high-end confidence and competitiveness against much bigger receivers and played the ball as good as anyone in the class. That likely won’t be enough for him to be an every-down outside corner in the NFL given his size, but he can be a nickel corner given his instincts and quickness. He was PFF’s No. 3 coverage corner among 289 FBS corners with 500 snaps and only allowed 6.4 yards per target in 2019.

71. Damon Arnette - CB9

Arnette (6’0/195) was a three-year starting corner at Ohio State who earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a redshirt senior after allowing just 5.5 yards per target and a 45% catch rate in coverage. On tape, he’s an aggressive press-man corner who is great near the line of scrimmage, but he’s not as polished downfield when the ball is in the air. He also needs to answer questions about his maturity, and he will be 24 years old as a rookie. Arnette’s entire profile, which includes his 30th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism, is one of a boom-or-bust prospect, but he put out starting-level tape in 2019.

72. Jeff Gladney - CB10

Gladney (5’10/191) was a four-year starting outside corner at TCU who earned second-team and first-team All-Big 12 honors as a redshirt junior and senior. He’s an instinctual player with plus athleticism and competitiveness, and he only allowed 6.4 yards per target average despite shadowing most opposing top receivers. However, he will be 23.4 years old on draft night, has undergone meniscus surgery this offseason, and is smaller than most NFL starters. Given his size, Gladney may be forced into a subpackage role in the NFL, but he has the ball skills and athleticism to be a team’s CB2 or CB3 assuming he’s healthy.

73. Prince Tega Wanogho - OT9

Wanogho (6’5/308) was a three-year starting left tackle at Auburn who earned second-team All-SEC honors as a redshirt senior. Because of his high-end athletic traits, he was the No. 4 recruit in Alabama despite only playing one high school season. He improved each year but still needs more work with his technique and instincts, profiling as a mid-round project rather than rookie starter. He has also dealt with multiple leg injuries. Wanogho has the athleticism and mental toughness to be a quality starting left tackle, but there are enough question marks to bet against him being a reliable starter as a rookie.

74. Lucas Niang - OT10

Niang (6’6/315) was a three-year starting right tackle at TCU who missed the second half of his senior season, plus all of the draft process, after undergoing hip surgery. It’s impossible to know how healthy he will be, but he was a high-level player before his injury. He hasn’t allowed a sack in at least 975 pass-blocking snaps, using his above-average length and athleticism to take edge rushers out of the play. His footwork on his pass sets needs work and he’s just average in the run game, but Niang has starting-level traits and stats assuming he can return to form following a serious surgery.

75. Julian Okwara - EDGE8

Okwara (6’4/252) was a two-year starting edge rusher at Notre Dame who underachieved relative to his athletic traits. A gifted mover with strength, Okwara should’ve been more productive (4.0 sacks, 6.0 TFLs, 18 tackles) as a senior, but he lacks the pass rushing moves to beat experienced offensive tackles. His arrow is pointing up, however. He gained 40 pounds in college and was named a team captain, so it may only be a manner of time before he becomes a more complete pass rusher. Okwara can’t be relied upon as a rookie starter, but he is a worthwhile project with a high pass-rushing ceiling, assuming his fractured left fibula is healed.

76. Devin Duvernay - WR13

Duvernay (5’10/200) was a late bloomer at Texas, but posted a 106-1,386-9 receiving line as a senior, primarily from the slot. A compactly built receiver, Duvernay wins with 4.39 speed and short-area burst near the line of scrimmage. He finished with the second among FBS receivers in first downs (68) and was PFF’s third-highest graded slot receiver, partially because of his very low drop percentage. On tape, he was at his best on screens and slants where he could pick up yards after the catch, although he occasionally flashed vertical ability. Duvernay will need to improve his releases against man coverage before becoming a full-time player in the NFL, but his 93rd percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism should at the very least make him a candidate for manufactured touches.

77. Bryan Edwards - WR14

Edwards (6’3/212) was a four-year starter at South Carolina, and finished third in career receptions (324) and fourth in career receiving yards (3,045) in SEC history. The Gamecocks lined him up out wide and in the slot, and made sure to manufacture touches for him on sweeps and screens. In fact, 76% of his 71 receptions as a senior came within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage per PFF. For this reason, he profiles as a discount version of ex-teammate Deebo Samuel. On tape, he showed low 4.5s speed, but a broken foot prevented him from competing at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. If he can overcome his recent injuries and improve his releases on traditional routes, Edwards could be a post-hype sleeper as a team’s WR3 who wins on designed looks within his first two years in the NFL.

78. Adam Trautman - TE2

Trautman (6’5/255) is a productive, small school prospect with three-down upside as a willing blocker and capable pass-catcher. A quarterback recruited out of high school, Trautman should be a quick learner but will need time to develop after switching positions at Dayton. His receiving production improved every year, ending with 916 yards and 14 touchdowns across 11 games as a redshirt senior. On tape, he was way more physical than his small school opponents and held up against Senior Bowl competition, especially as a run blocker. His transition as a pass-catcher is trickier given his age (23) and 4.80-second forty, but he did post a 96th percentile three-cone time and showed impressive route running ability for a small-school prospect. Trautman profiles as a Day 2 project with three-down upside in the NFL, but I admittedly struggle assessing small school prospects.

TEModel

79. Colby Parkinson - TE3

Parkinson (6’7/255) is a lengthy, contested-catch slot tight end with soft hands but average athleticism. As a sophomore, he piled up 485 yards and seven touchdowns while playing alongside Giants TE Kaden Smith, and then declared early after a 48-589-1 junior season that would’ve been bigger if not for an injury to his quarterback. Per PFF, all 15 of his 20+ yard targets were deemed uncatchable, but when he did get an accurate pass, Parkinson tracked it in, as he finished with zero dropped passes. At the NFL Combine, Parkinson showed 4.77 speed and finished the three-cone in the 52nd percentile, good enough scores for a player of his size. Parkinson, who will be a 21-year-old rookie, profiles as a pure receiving tight end with forgettable blocking ability for a team who will use him in the slot.

80. Albert Okwuegbunam - TE4

Okwuegbunam (6’5/255) was a three-year producer at Missouri with 4.49 speed who was at his best in the red zone and on vertical routes. He led the SEC in receiving touchdowns (11) as a freshman despite only playing nine games, but declared for the NFL after a disappointing 26-306-6 junior season. On tape, he has intriguing long speed once his big body gets going, but he isn’t a separator near the line of scrimmage -- he only averaged 5.4 yards on his targets within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. He’s at his best on vertical shots and in the red zone where his size and speed come into play the most. In the NFL, Okwuegbunam should earn a starting job as a versatile tight end with touchdown upside, but he isn’t likely to be a 70+ catch player unless his releases and route running improve.

81. Hunter Bryant - TE5

Bryant (6’2/241) declared after a 52-852-3 junior season, but surprisingly disappointed with 16th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism at the NFL Combine. At Washington, he led the draft class by accounting for 26% of his team’s receiving yards and had the highest yards per route run (2.9) of any tight end with at least 250 receiving snaps since 2014 per PFF. On tape, he looked faster than his 4.74-second 40- time and profiles as a potential mismatch from the slot against slower defenders, but he must go to the right system. He won’t be a consistent run-blocker or red zone weapon in the NFL because of his size. A 21-year-old boom-or-bust prospect with an Evan Engram-like playing style, Bryant offers the passing-down traits to be a team’s No. 1 receiving tight end if his knees cooperate. ACL, MCL, and meniscus injuries limited him to just 14 games as a freshman and sophomore.

82. James Lynch - DT6

Lynch (6’4/289) was a two-year starting defensive end who set sack records at Baylor and earned first-team All-American honors as a junior after leading the FBS in pressures. He’ll be a three-tech in the NFL, but he rushed from the edge often in the Bear’s three-man front. His power, hand moves, and chase led to 13.5 sacks and 19.5 TFLs as a junior. A highly productive player with 53rd percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism, Lynch profiles as a starting-level defensive tackle in the NFL who should post moderate pass-rushing numbers despite average length and burst.

83. Neville Gallimore - DT7

Gallimore (6’2/304) was a two-year starting Oklahoma nose tackle from Canada, who earned third-team AP All-American honors after setting career highs in TFLs (6.5) and sacks (4.0) as a redshirt senior. Already 23 years old, Gallimore’s below-average college production is worrisome, but he at least made flashy plays on tape. Blessed with 4.79 speed and a high motor, he’s at his best tracking down running backs and chasing quarterbacks out of the pocket. Development in his technique will allow him to get through the interior line more often, but he’s mostly maxed out as an older prospect with multiple years of starting experience. In the NFL, Gallimore projects as an interior starter who mostly relies on athleticism.

84. Kyle Dugger - S8

Dugger (6’1/217) was a four-year starter at D-II Lenoir-Rhyne who showcased 99th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism at the NFL Combine. A very late-bloomer, Dugger proved capable of running sideline-to-sideline as a deep safety or stride-to-stride as a slot corner or outside linebacker. He also adds value as a special teamer with experience returning kicks. He looked much bigger and athletic than his FCS competition but didn’t make as many tackles as other small school prospects. He was a ball hawk, however. With 4.49 speed and a 42-inch vertical, Dugger profiles as a potential playmaker on special teams and defense, either at safety or outside linebacker, but he will be facing a major leap in competition level and is already 24 years old.

85. John Simpson - IOL5

Simpson (6’4/321) was a two-year starting guard at Clemson who earned first-team All-American honors as a senior. His physical profile is intriguing. He has a thick frame and long arms, which makes him a quality run blocker and gives him upside as a pass protector. He was occasionally beat by quicker rushers because he has below-average agility, but he’s very strong (31 bench reps) and can move well when asked to pull. Simpson won’t be a high-level pass-blocker, but he has the size, strength, and straight-line athleticism to be a starter, particularly in a run-heavy offense.

86. Damien Lewis - IOL6

Lewis (6’2/327) was a two-year starting guard at LSU who earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior after spending two seasons at a community college. He has a very wide base and shows plenty of strength, but he’s an average athlete who can be beat with double moves in pass protection, as evidenced by his four sacks and 14 quarterback pressures allowed last season. However, he’s very strong in the run game. He constantly threw SEC defenders to the turf, and he’ll be a great fit in a run-heavy scheme. His upside is capped by his average athleticism and he’s also already 23.1 years old, but he profiles as a starting guard who should be an asset on run plays.

87. Robert Hunt - IOL7

Hunt (6’5/323) was a four-year starting right tackle at Louisiana who earned second- and first-team All-Sun Belt honors as a redshirt junior and senior despite only playing seven games (groin) in his final season. That injury prevented him from participating at the NFL Combine, but he showed above-average athleticism on tape, especially compared to guards. He’ll likely kick inside at the next level where he can utilize his physicality and hands better, particularly against the run. Hunt has starting-level traits but is already 23.7 years old and has missed most of the draft process with an injury, making him more boom-or-bust than other mid-Day 2 prospects.

88. Anthony Gordon - QB6

Gordon (6’2/205) won the starting job at Washington State in 2019, and ultimately threw for more yards (429) and touchdowns (3.69) per game than Gardner Minshew did the previous season. Gordon’s background in baseball allowed him to make accurate out of structure throws, but coach Mike Leach particularly praised his ability to make pre-snap reads in the Air Raid. His physical profile did limit him vertically, however. Per PFF, he ranked 152nd of 153 FBS quarterbacks in percentage of pass attempts that traveled at least 20 yards downfield (8%), and finished the season with -20 rushing yards. Potentially maxed out as a nearing 24-year-old rookie, Gordon figures to compete for a backup job in a quick-hitting offense that can play to his strengths and hide his weaknesses.

89. Jacob Eason - QB7

Eason (6’6/231) began his collegiate career at Georgia, but after a rocky 1.5 seasons, he opted to transfer to Washington where he started as a junior. With the Huskies, he only tossed 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions in his nine games against the beatable Pac-12 Conference. He’s always looked the part on the field and certainly has the high-end arm strength scouts look for, but his anticipation, accuracy, and short-area touch must improve to earn a starting job in the NFL because he lacks the athleticism to mask any in-pocket concerns. The former five-star recruit “rushed” for a not so nice -69 yards last season, constantly losing extra yards on sacks while thinking he was more athletic than he is. Eason is best viewed as a project who will undoubtedly receive more chances to develop than other NFL backups given his size, arm strength, and pedigree.

90. Jake Fromm - QB8

Fromm (6’2/219) was a three-year starter at Georgia who finished with 78 career passing touchdowns, 18 interceptions, and an 8.4 YPA average. Because of his lack of physical traits, Fromm was often tasked with being a game-manager and dink-and-dunk passer against SEC competition. He throws an accurate and very catchable ball, but it’s debatable if he has the prerequisite arm strength to quarterback in the NFL. His deep ball and sideline passes often hung in the air -- a problem that will only be magnified against faster defenses -- and he won’t make up for it with his legs, as evidenced by his -39 rushing yards across his last two seasons. Fromm’s mental makeup and turnover-free gameplay should allow him to hang around the league, but it’s hard to envision his physical traits allowing him to grow into a starter.

91. Jonathan Greenard - EDGE9

Greenard (6’3/263) was a two-year starting edge rusher at Louisville and Florida who earned first-team All-SEC honors as a redshirt senior. He plays with a lot of energy and beat offensive tackles with simple pass-rushing moves, but he lacks the process of other edge prospects. He showcased 34th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism at the NFL Combine, although he showed a tad more burst at the line of scrimmage on tape. A 23-year-old rookie, Greenard profiles as a low-end starter or depth option who may be better against the run than the pass.

92. Curtis Weaver - EDGE10

Weaver (6’2/265) was a three-year starting defensive end at Boise State and earned first-team All-MWC honors in all three seasons. As a junior, he was a first-team All-American after compiling 13.5 sacks and 18.5 TFLs. He primarily stood up off the edge and was a patient, crafty pass rusher. His hand technique is what made him so productive, but his iffy athleticism and reported maturity issues make his NFL projection muddy. Weaver profiles as a low-end starter or depth option despite high-end production against below-average Mountain West tackles.

93. Matt Peart - OT11

Peart (6’7/318) was a four-year starting tackle at UConn who earned first-team All-AAC honors on the right side as a redshirt senior. Extremely tall and lengthy, it’s difficult to get around Peart on the edge, especially because he is an explosive athlete. At the NFL Combine, he showed 95th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism with 5.06 speed and a 113-inch broad jump, but underwhelmed in the agility drills, which matched the tape. Peart’s length and straight-line athleticism are traits worth buying in a zone scheme, but he’s not as physical in the run game and can lose balance in pass protection as an overly tall prospect.

94. Eno Benjamin - RB6

Benjamin (5’9/207) compiled at least 1,000 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in each of his two seasons as Arizona State’s three-down workhorse. Thanks to his impressive wiggle and low center of gravity, he broke a healthy 0.25 tackles per carry last season according to PFF. However, it’s more likely that Benjamin slides into a committee role as a passing-down specialist in the NFL because of his small frame, fumble concerns, and 62nd percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism (4.57 forty). Luckily, he showcased comfort as a receiver out of the backfield at ASU by catching 35 and 42 passes over his last two seasons. In the right offense, Benjamin can be a complimentary piece, especially on third downs, making him a rookie to monitor throughout offseason workouts.

95. Zack Moss - RB7

Moss (5’9/223) was a three-time 1,000-yard rusher at Utah, leaving as the university’s all-time leading rusher and scorer. On his way to 1,416 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns as a senior last year, Moss had PFF’s third-highest broken tackle per carry rate over the last six seasons, and also chipped in 28-388-2 as a receiver -- this all while coming off a knee surgery the year prior. When healthy, Moss has quality contact balance and can pack a punch when running between the tackles, think Kareem Hunt, but his injury history makes him a boom-or-bust mid-round selection. Running a 4.65-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine certainly didn’t quiet those injury concerns. Note: Since I released my RB rankings three weeks ago, I’ve moved Dillon from RB8 to RB7.

96. Darrynton Evans - RB8

Evans (5’10/203) evolved from being a pure home-run hitter to a three-down player in his two seasons as an Appalachian State starter. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry on his way to 1,187 rushing yards as a sophomore before setting career highs in rushing yards (1,480), touchdowns (18), and receptions (21) last season. Despite having success as the Mountaineers’ short-yardage back, Evans profiles as a quality change-of-pace back in the NFL because of his smaller frame. In that role, he’ll be able to maximize his 4.41 speed, especially in an outside zone scheme where he can make one cut and get up field. He also looked natural on all of his receiving reps and was credited with just three drops on 55 career targets per PFF. Only 21.8 years old, Evans checks most boxes as a running back sleeper. Note: Since I released my RB rankings three weeks ago, I’ve moved Evans from RB9 to RB8.

97. Antonio Gibson - RB9

Gibson (6’0/228) was underutilized at Memphis but was arguably the most efficient player in the entire country. PFF credits him with 16 broken tackles on 33 carries and 17 broken tackles on 38 receptions. Because of his lack of total production (77 career offensive touches), it’s impossible to have a firm grasp of his projection to the NFL. He did run with a lot of power and was elusive with the ball in his hands, but he is raw. Gibson’s vision is a potential concern as a running back, and he didn’t look like a natural receiver when he lined up in the slot, but his 4.39 speed makes him an intriguing, versatile depth option who has special teams experience. He averaged an elite 28.0 yards on his 23 kickoff returns. Note: Since I released my RB rankings three weeks ago, I’ve moved Gibson from RB12 to RB9.

98. Gabriel Davis - WR15

Davis (6’2/216) declared early after leading Central Florida in receiving in two-straight seasons as a sophomore (53-815-7) and junior (72-1,241-12). He almost exclusively lined up as an outside receiver on the left side and did most of his damage on vertical routes where he was able to use his big body on deep targets. He needs more route running development, particularly while setting up underneath routes, because he doesn’t create a ton separation with natural explosion. A 51st percentile Adjusted SPARQ athlete with 4.54 speed, Davis initially profiles as a depth option but could earn a WR3 job on the outside within a couple of seasons. He’s barely 21 years old.

99. Brycen Hopkins - TE6

Hopkins (6’4/241) was a three-year starter at Purdue who posted a 61-830-7 season as a redshirt senior. Undersized and a below-average blocker, Hopkins will be competing for pass-catching reps at the NFL as a slot tight end or H-back. On tape, he showed burst off the line of scrimmage and created separation with route running and timing, but he was not a fully polished player despite being older. He dropped 22 passes during his career, including eight last season, and only broke 10 tackles on 130 career receptions. His 4.66 speed allows him to win on vertical routes and crosses against slower defenders, but he’s unlikely to be a consistent in-traffic player. A 23-year-old rookie, Hopkins profiles as a fringe starter who specializes between the 20s as a quick but undersized pass-catching tight end.

100. Harrison Bryant - TE7

Bryant (6’5/243) was an ultra-productive, three-year starting slot tight end at Florida Atlantic who tested in the 18th percentile at the NFL Combine. As a senior, he led college tight ends in first downs (47), receptions (65), receiving yards (1,005), and yards per route run from the slot (3.53). On tape, he set up Group of 5 defenders with quality route running and timing, but rarely won with physicality or natural separation. His bottom 1st percentile 30.5-inch arms are a concern, as is his NFL projection as a run blocker. Likely maxed out as a 22-year-old experienced player, Bryant profiles as a low-end starter or backup pass-catching tight end with physical limitations and 4.73 speed.

