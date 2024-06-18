Winks eyes up opening match against former club Spurs

[Getty Images]

Leicester midfielder Harry Winks says he is looking forward to facing his former club Tottenham in the Foxes' first match back in the top flight.

Winks played more than 200 matches for Spurs after coming through Tottenham's academy. After Tottenham visit King Power Stadium on 19 August, Winks' first return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is scheduled to happen in January.

"I'm buzzing to see the fixtures for the new season, and a home game against my former club Tottenham on the opening weekend is something I'm really looking forward to," Winks told Leicester's club website.

"The first game is always a big occasion, and we're aiming to set the tone for a successful season ahead. It's important to start strong and build momentum, and I believe we have the quality to do just that.

"We've got a great squad here and we're all eager to show what we're capable of right from the start," he added. "Last season was a really successful one for us, so it's vital we take that momentum into the new campaign and begin on a high note.

"Starting the season in front of our fans at King Power Stadium will also be special. They've been brilliant with me since I joined last summer and I can't wait to see them all again. They'll play a big part this year."