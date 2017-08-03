Winker hits go-ahead HR off Benoit, Reds beat Pirates 5-2

Cincinnati Reds' Adam Duvall (23) celebrates with Billy Hamilton (6) after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Felipe Rivero during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. The Reds won 5-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Rookie Jesse Winker homered for the second straight game, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the seventh inning off newly acquired Pittsburgh reliever Joaquin Benoit that sent the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Adam Duvall homered and drove in three runs for the Reds. The Pirates have lost eight of 10 following a six-game winning streak.

After Pittsburgh tied it in the sixth, Winker hit a solo shot over the right-field wall with one out in the seventh to give Cincinnati a 3-2 lead. Benoit (1-5) took over to begin the seventh after being traded from Philadelphia to the Pirates on Monday.

Duvall hit his 24th homer in the ninth, a two-run drive. He earlier had a sacrifice fly.

Michael Lorenzen (6-2) won in relief of Robert Stephenson, who allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings. Raisel Iglesias closed for his 18th save.

Duvall hit a sacrifice fly to give the Reds a 1-0 lead in the fourth and Tucker Barnhart walked with the bases loaded to make it 2-0 in the sixth. Pirates starter Trevor Williams gave up two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Josh Bell and David Freese hit RBI singles in the Pirates sixth.

The Pirates have particularly struggled with the last-place Reds, who could sweep Pittsburgh for the second time in three series this season with a win Thursday.

Cincinnati is 8-1 against Pittsburgh this year.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: CF Billy Hamilton went 1 for 5 after leaving Tuesday's game with an apparent ankle injury.

Pirates: RF Gregory Polanco was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list after missing nine games with a strained left hamstring. He was 0 for 3 with a walk.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Sal Romano (2-2, 4.57) will look to pitch into the fifth inning against the Pirates on Thursday after being pulled with two outs in the fourth against Miami in his last start. Romano struggled controlling his pitches in that start, where he walked six and struck out five.

Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (3-7, 4.84) will look for his first win since July 6 when he faces the Reds on Thursday. He is 1-1 with five no decisions in his past seven starts.

---

