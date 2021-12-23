After last week’s Packers-Ravens game, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the way the Ravens were double-teaming Davante Adams constituted the greatest respect a defense could show a receiver. Suffice to say the Ravens don’t have the same level of respect for Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said today that he will not call the same kind of coverage against Chase and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Sunday that he called against Adams and Rodgers.

“Adams is one of the top two receivers in the league and he’s not No. 2. Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Fame QB, and I don’t think we’re ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe,” Martindale said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

That might sound like bulletin-board material for Chase and Burrow, but Martindale doesn’t sound too concerned.

Wink Martindale: Ravens won’t need to double Ja’Marr Chase like we did Davante Adams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk