Wink Martindale: Matthew Stafford should be an MVP candidate like Lamar Jackson

Particularly after Monday's decisive victory over the 49ers, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is considered one of the top contenders for this year's MVP award.

But one of the league's prominent defensive coordinators thinks his upcoming opposing quarterback is also worthy of consideration.

Giants DC Wink Martindale said in his Thursday press conference that Rams QB Matthew Stafford should be a part of the MVP conversation.

“I think that Stafford is playing at a Hall of Fame-type level and each team, we've talked about it here, each team jells and they have jelled offensively. I think that Matthew is — I mean, he's making throws that you just sit there and go, ‘wow,’” Martindale said. "From all different kind of arm angles, no looks, all those things you've heard about, you're seeing him do it and they're playing at a very high level.

Martindale added that Rams head coach Sean McVay has made a commitment to the run game, which has made the offense a “two-headed monster” when it comes to beating people through the ground or air.

“So, they put you in a bind of what you want to try to do and how you're going try to do it, but Stafford is playing unreal,” Martindale said. “I mean, he's a great football player, but I think that he and Lamar [Jackson] should be up for the MVP candidate. That's the kind of year he's having, and they've scored over 30 points a game since you when you were talking about [since their bye].”

Since their Week 10 break, the Rams are 5-1 and have now put themselves in a position to make it to the postseason as the NFC’s No. 6 seed. While he missed one game this year due to a thumb injury, Stafford has completed 62 percent of his throws for 3,648 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

We’ll see how Stafford can add to those numbers on Sunday against New York.