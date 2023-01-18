Wink Martindale: Giants job not a stepping stone for me

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has made it no secret that he’d like to be an NFL head coach someday. He’s paid his dues and deserves a shot to prove that he’s got what it takes.

Martindale may have that opportunity sooner rather than later as the Indianapolis Colts recently requested an interview with both he and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

“I’m not going to give you any coach speak,” Martindale told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s an honor.”

Although Martindale is flattered by the request, he will not interview this week. He remains focused on helping the Giants upset the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs.

But perhaps even more than that, Martindale wanted to make it clear that the Giants aren’t and have never been a stepping stone in his mind.

“When I came here as a Giant it wasn’t a stepping stone for me. It was a destination,” Martindale said. “I love it here in New York. I love the city. I think it’s the greatest city in the world, I think it’s the greatest fans in the world and the ownership — the Maras and Tischs — have been great to my family.”

Martindale still intends to interview with Indy should the position be available later on down the road but if not, he’s satisfied with where he’s at. And that satisfaction began to build in early 2020 when he previously interviewed with the Giants for their vacant head coaching position.

“That’s the same thing I did three years ago and that’s how I met Mr. Mara the first time,” Martindale said. “I sat down with him and after that time on, I felt like he was a mentor and a friend. You’re talking about one of the titans of the league. And you’re working here, like I said, the greatest city and the greatest city in the world.

“It’s not a slam-dunk anywhere. You just weigh your options and make a decision.”

Martindale’s players would love him to stay but if he landed a head coaching job elsewhere, they recognize that he deserves it. Giants ownership and their fans would, too.

