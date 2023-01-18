Wink Martindale on Eagles’ RB Boston Scott: I don’t think he’s a Giant killer
Wink Martindale is an old-school defensive coordinator, so the idea of a running back the size of Muggsy Bogues dominating his defense has to be off-putting.
While answering questions about the Divisional Round matchup, the Giants’ defensive coordinator was asked about Boston Scott’s recent success against his current organization.
Martindale called Scott a “good running back”, but a “Giant Killer”, that’s not the case.
Wink Martindale does not think that Boston Scott is a "Giant killer" pic.twitter.com/riVCwD6Avv
— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 18, 2023
In fairness to Martindale, he talked about Scott’s success predating his arrival as the Giants’ defensive coordinator.
In eight career games against the Giants, Scott has 414 rushing yards on 86 carries and 10 touchdowns.
Two of Scott’s three touchdowns this season have come against the Giants and he’s scored in both meetings.
Bulletin Board material delivered.
