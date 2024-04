Apr. 6—The Austin softball team suffered its first loss of the season when it fell to Winona 10-0 in five innings in the PackerDome Saturday.

Kathryn Crouch and Peyton Squier each went one-for-two for the Packers (2-1 overall).

Austin pitching: Kaydence Schaefer (L) 4/23 IP, 9 H, 2 BB, 10 R, 6 K