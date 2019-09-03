Wings-Sun Preview

All the Connecticut Sun want is to keep building momentum heading into the playoffs.

That quest continues when the Sun aim for a ninth straight home victory while also trying to cool off Arike Ogunbowale, who brings her Dallas Wings to town Wednesday night.

In the mix for the top spot in the WNBA standings with Washington, Connecticut (22-9) can finish no worse than third in the league. Courtney Williams had 26 points and Alyssa Thomas scored 20 and pulled down nine rebounds Friday for the Sun, who used a 10-0 run to close the third quarter in a 94-84 win at New York.

It was the sixth win in seven games for Connecticut, which has averaged 89 points over the last four contests. The Sun also showed the grit to grind out a victory, something they might need to do when the playoffs start next week.

"Whether it's an ugly win, a gritty win. As long as we get the win," Williams, who has averaged 20.6 points over the last five games, said via the Sun's official Facebook page. "That's what we have to do these last couple of games. As long as we keep getting these dubs, that's all that matters."

Connecticut plays the next two of its final three games at the Mohegan Sun Arena, where it's 14-1, last lost on July 6 versus Minnesota and is in position to finish with the club's best home record - topping the previous 15-2 mark set in 2011. Though the Sun lost 74-73 at Dallas on June 26, they avenged that defeat with a 78-68 home win over the Wings (10-21) on Aug. 18.

Williams scored 18 points and Jonquel Jones added 16 with 10 rebounds. Ogunbowale scored 20 in that game for the Wings, who are 2-13 on the road. Though Dallas will miss the postseason, Ogunbowale (18.1 points per game) continues to stake her claim for the WNBA Rookie of the Year.

The Notre Dame product, who scored 30 in a 91-85 loss to Washington on Saturday - after matching a career high with 35 at Chicago two days earlier - has averaged 26.9 points while scoring at least 20 in a league rookie-record eight consecutive contests.

According to the Wings, Ogunbowale's 543 points this season are tied for the 10th-most by a rookie. She also joins Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson as the only rookies to post three 30-point games in a season, and is one of three rookies to score at least 30 in back-to-back contests.

"She's got greatness at this level for years to come," Dallas coach Brian Agler told The Dallas Morning News.