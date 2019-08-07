Wings-Storm Preview

While the Dallas Wings recently made a move with an eye to the future, their immediate goal remains to win a road game.

The Wings again aim for that elusive first road victory of 2019 while trying to hand the Seattle Storm a season-high fourth consecutive defeat Thursday night.

Dallas' 0-10 road record marks the franchise's worst start since opening with 13 straight losses away from home in 2011, while based in Tulsa.

Though this season might end up being a wash for the Wings (6-16), who are still awaiting the season debut of star Skylar Diggins-Smith (pregnancy), they made a move this week that's intended to help their future as they acquired rookie Kristine Anigwe from Connecticut for fellow forward Theresa Plaisance.

The ninth overall pick in this year's draft, Anigwe averaged 22.3 points and 16.2 rebounds this past season for California. However, she put up just 2.6 points and 1.8 boards per game in 17 contests for the Sun. Plaisance averaged 6.0 points and 4.4. rebounds for Dallas.

"This deal brings us a young and athletic post player who will fit into coach (Brian) Agler's system," Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb said in a statement on the team's official website. "In addition, this transaction will deliver flexibility moving forward as we continue to shape our roster."

Fellow 2019 first-round pick Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points Saturday, but Dallas was outscored 23-16 in the fourth quarter of a 75-70 home loss to Las Vegas. Ogunbowale has totaled 46 points in the last two games, and scored 23 in a 95-81 loss at Seattle on July 12.

Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis had 18 points off the bench, Jordin Canada added 14 while dishing out 12 assists and leading scorer Natasha Howard also scored 14 as Seattle outscored the Wings 33-13 in the first quarter and 28-17 in the final period last month.

Losing three in a row to Las Vegas, Washington and a Los Angeles squad featuring star Candace Parker is nothing to be ashamed about for Seattle (12-11). However, the Storm lost those games by an average of 15 points. The margin was not that high Sunday against the Sparks, but Seattle allowed Parker to score 21 points and committed 19 turnovers in the 83-75 defeat.

Seattle last dropped four in a row during the 2017 season. The Storm's current slide follows a season-high four-game winning streak, a run of success that began with the win over Dallas.