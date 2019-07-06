Wings-Sky Preview

A visit from a Dallas Wings team that's still searching for its first road win might be what the Chicago Sky need to end their longest slide of the season.

The Sky look to avoid a fifth consecutive loss in the opener of a three-game home stretch on Sunday against the Wings.

Chicago (6-7) was feeling good about things following an impressive 93-75 home victory over Connecticut on June 23 for its fifth win in six contests. However, it's been all downhill since, with four consecutive losses, including an 0-3 West Coast trip over the last week.

The Sky have made strides to improve things defensively in 2019, but allowed at least 90 points in each of the last two games and 51.5 percent shooting combined in those losses to Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

"We have to stay together," guard Allie Quigley, who scored a team-high 18 points in Tuesday's 90-82 loss at Las Vegas, told the Sky's official website. "I always tell (the team) that is going to happen, this is the name of the league. Just as easy as you can win four games, you can lose three in a row.

"Our next game is at home. It's a good chance for us to regroup and get back on a streak."

The Sky are 4-2 at home and should feel good about things against Dallas (4-8), which at 0-5, is off to the franchise's worst road start since losing the first six away from home in 2014. However, considering Chicago's current state, it really can't take anything for granted at this point.

"We have to play hungry, we're craving to win, we have to get a win," said Quigley, second on the team averaging 12.5 points. (Dallas has got) a lot of young players so they're going to be coming out for a win. It's about who plays, stays together and executes better."

One of Dallas' talented young players is former Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale, who averages a team-leading 13.4 points and was the league's rookie of the month for June. Ogunbowale totaled 55 points in two games on the Sky's home floor of Wintrust Arena this year to help the Irish win the Chicago Region.

Ogunbowale and Theresa Plaisance each scored 15 as the Wings shot 32 percent in a 76-56 home loss to Indiana on Friday. Dallas ranks last in the WNBA in both scoring (69.3 points per game) and field-goal percentage (37.3).

The Wings, however, could get a boost if veteran forward Glory Johnson (7.0 rebounds per game) is available after returning from the recent EuroBasket tournament. Meanwhile, Chicago rookie Katie Lou Samuelson might be back as early as Sunday from a wrist injury that's kept her out since early June.