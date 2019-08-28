Wings-Sky Preview

Though the Chicago Sky have already clinched a playoff berth, there is plenty left to play for down the final stretch of the regular season.

The Sky look to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time in almost two months while trying to hand Arike Ogunbowale and the visiting Dallas Wings a fourth straight defeat Thursday night.

After a two-year drought, Chicago (18-12) is headed back to the playoffs. However, the Sky can have a say in where they'll finish in the league standings, which can be vital in terms of hosting a game or earning a first-round bye.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chicago currently sits fifth in the "W," but only one-half game back of Los Angeles and Las Vegas, teams that are third and fourth, respectively. While the top two teams at the end of the regular season earn byes to the best-of-five semifinals, the third and fourth seeds receive byes to the second round.

"I like where we are at, I just want us to keep going and not be satisfied," first-year coach and general manager James Wade told the Sky's official website earlier this month.

However, Chicago took a step back with Tuesday's 93-85 loss at Minnesota. It ended a three-game winning streak and was just the fourth loss in 15 games for Chicago, which last dropped consecutive contests as part of a four-game skid from June 26-July 2. Cheyenne Parker had 22 points, Diamond DeShields scored 19 and Courtney Vandersloot recorded 10 assists to broke her own WNBA single-season assist mark - which now sits at 263.

Vandersloot totaled 19 assists while Chicago won the first two meetings with Dallas (9-20) this season. DeShields, who has averaged 20.8 points over the last five games, scored 26 during the Sky's 89-79 road win over the Wings in their most recent matchup July 14.

Story continues

Meanwhile, Ogunbowale appears to be on pace for WNBA Rookie of Year honors. Ogunbowale has scored at least 20 points in a franchise-record 13 games this season. She's also averaged 25.0 while scoring 20 or more in six consecutive contests, which according to the Wings matches a WNBA record.

Ogunbowale totaled 42 points in those two games with Chicago this season. She scored 29 in the Wings' 77-73 loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

Dallas is 1-13 on the road, with that lone victory coming at Phoenix on Aug. 10.