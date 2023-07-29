Wings’ Satou Sabally makes franchise history with triple-double

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally recorded her first career triple-double on Friday in a 90-62 win against the Washington Mystics. Sabally also becomes the first Wings player to record a triple-double since the team relocated to Dallas in 2016.

Sabally had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, which contributed to Dallas’ 29 assists, their second highest of the season. Her 10 assists represent a career high. The Wings shot a season high in this win with 58.7% from the field, which was led by 81.8% shooting from Teaira McCowan.

Dallas rolled deep in this game and had two players from the bench reach double figures, a first this season. Awak Kuier and Maddy Siegrist each recorded double figures in the last 10 minutes of the game and combined for 91% of the team’s points in the final quarter.

Nothing like a locker room celebrating the first triple double recorded in a #DallasWings uniform by @satou_sabally 🤩#VoltUp⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GmTGOsTdO7 — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) July 29, 2023

This game proved why the Wings lead the league in second-chance points (14.7) and fast break points (14.4). Dallas is on a bit of a hot streak and has won eight of their last 10 games. They also defeated the Las Vegas Aces on July 7, who lead the league in games won.

The Wings again take on the Aces Sunday on the road at Michelob ULTRA Arena with the game being broadcast locally on Bally Sports Southwest and nationally on CBS Sports Network at 5 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire