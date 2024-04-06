Wings outlast Bruins in OT
Apr. 6—The Austin Bruins suffered a setback when they lost 3-2 in overtime to the Wings (29-23-2-3 overall) in Aberdeen Friday.
Aberdeen won the game when Jibber Kuhl scored a goal just 18 seconds into the overtime period.
Trent Wiemken stopped 22 shots for Austin (29-24-3-1 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 2 0 0 — 2
Aberdeen 0 2 0 1 — 3
First period
No scoring
Second period
(A) Connor Brust (Gustav Noren, Austin Salani) 1:50
(AB) Nick Comfort (Drew Mackie, Leonid Bulgakov) 2:03
(AB) Comfort (Matthew Wisener, Jibber Kuhl) 16:30
(A) Jackson Luther (Will Diamond, Noren) 17:17
Third period
No scoring
OT
(AB) Jibber Kuhl (Mackie, Wisener) 0:18