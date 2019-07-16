Wings-Mercury Preview

As the Phoenix Mercury look to get back on track following two straight defeats, it's uncertain if Diana Taurasi will be available to make her home debut Wednesday.

The ailing Taurasi could miss a second consecutive game when Phoenix takes on a Dallas Wings club that's still looking for its first road triumph of 2019.

Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, made her season debut following a back injury in Friday's 79-64 loss at Connecticut. She failed to make a field goal and reportedly tweaked her back before sitting out Sunday's 75-62 defeat in Minnesota.

"She needs to be comfortable," coach Sandy Brondello told the WNBA's official website earlier this month. "Her back needs to be feeling good, but the rest of her body, too."

All-Stars DeWanna Bonner (19.4 points per game) and Brittney Griner (18.8) continue to pace the Mercury (7-8), who are trying to avoid losing three straight for the second time in 2019. Bonner scored 27 of her 47 points over the last two games Sunday.

Griner had just 12 points, and the two were the only players in double figures for Phoenix, which shot 38.7 percent.

The Mercury hope for a much better outing than their first meeting with the Wings this season on June 20. Griner and Bonner were held to a combined 20 points as Phoenix shot 24.6 percent and was outrebounded 49-28.

Dallas (5-11) also is looking to avoid a third straight loss and finally add a victory to its 0-7 road mark. It's the franchise's worst road start since 2012, when the team was based in Tulsa. The Wings led by five at halftime on Sunday versus Chicago, but were outscored 31-13 in the third quarter of an 89-79 defeat at home.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points for the Wings, who shot 38 percent and went 4 of 18 from 3-point range. The rookie guard is averaging a team-leading 15.1 points but is shooting 35.7 percent. She has averaged 19.8 points in the last four games, but scored just nine versus Phoenix last month.

Kayla Thornton had 18 points with 11 rebounds against the Mercury in June.

These teams will meet again Saturday night in Arlington, Texas.