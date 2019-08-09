Wings-Mercury Preview

Wins remain hard to come by for the Dallas Wings. Especially on the road.

The Wings try to avoid falling to 0-12 on the road Saturday night while also looking to keep from being swept in its season series with the Phoenix Mercury.

Dallas (6-17) has lost eight of its last nine contests overall and is still the only team in the WNBA without a road victory. The Wings' 0-11 mark away from home is their worst start since losing the first 13 of 2011. Their overall road slide spans 18 games since winning at Los Angeles on July 12, 2018.

They'll play six of their final 11 games away from home.

Kayla Thornton had 14 points and rookie Arike Ogunbowale added 13 as the Wings shot 37.9 percent and scored just 19 points in the second half of Thursday's 69-57 loss at Seattle.

"Until we're eliminated, we're still trying to make the playoffs," forward Imani McGee-Stanford told the Dallas Morning News earlier this week.

That's an optimistic approach, but still a tall order considering how rough things have gone this season for Dallas, a team that has yet to play a game with star Skylar Diggins-Smith (pregnancy).

While its postseason hopes aren't as dire as Dallas, Phoenix (11-11) getting to the playoffs is not guaranteed. Brittney Griner (19.7 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game, 2.0 blocks per game) might be amid a fantastic individual season, but the Mercury have been relatively streaky with fellow star Diana Taurasi limited to one game in 2019.

Griner, averaging 22.2 points over the last five games, scored 27 on Thursday at Los Angeles, but Phoenix trailed by 10 after one period and fell 84-74 for its third loss in four games.

The Mercury, who begin a stretch of four straight home contests this weekend, also need to get All-Star DeWanna Bonner (18.3 ppg) back on track after she's been held to 10 points in each of the last two games. She's totaled just 33 points in three games versus Dallas this season.

However, the latter has not really mattered for Phoenix, since it's won all three of those matchups. The last two back in July were decided by a combined nine points, though.

Ogunbowale (14.9 ppg) has averaged just 10.3 points in the three games versus Phoenix this season. Thornton (10.7 ppg), meanwhile, is scoring 14.3 per game against the Mercury during the 2019 campaign.