Wings' Glory Johnson suspended 1 game for throwing punch

NEW YORK (AP) -- Dallas Wings forward Glory Johnson has been suspended for one game for throwing a punch at Atlanta Dream guard Matee Ajavon.

Johnson made a fist and took a swing at Ajavon as the two tangled with Ajavon trying to defend Johnson late in the fourth quarter of the Wings' 90-86 win at home on Saturday.

The play happened away from the ball, but officials immediately stopped the game as Ajavon staggered away from Johnson, who led all scorers with 23 points.

Johnson will serve her suspension Wednesday against Connecticut.

The veteran forward was suspended the first seven games of last season over a domestic incident involving Phoenix star Brittney Griner, who served her suspension in 2015.