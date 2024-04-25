Wings could play in a new arena in Dallas as early as 2026

On Wednesday, the city of Dallas council members approved a 15-year, $19 million use agreement for the Dallas Wings to play in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas Memorial Arena. The agreement is pending approval by the WNBA, and if all goes well, the Wings could begin playing in the arena as early as 2026.

“The Dallas Wings would like to thank the City of Dallas and especially Mayor (Eric L.) Johnson for his strategic vision and commitment,” said Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb. “The City of Arlington, the University of Texas at Arlington, and College Park Center continue to be valued partners, and we look forward to playing in Arlington for the next two seasons.”

City of Dallas Council Members approved a 15-year agreement for the Dallas Wings to play in a renovated Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas Memorial Arena, beginning in 2026. 🔗 https://t.co/ewmQKrqs4v pic.twitter.com/vF7bg4VvK7 — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) April 24, 2024

The Wings have played eight seasons in the city of Arlington, College Park Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington. They will finish the 2024 season and the 2025 season in Arlington.

The Wings have sold out of 2024 season ticket memberships and individual ticket sales are up more than 1,100%. It is the first time in the Wings’ history they have sold out season tickets.

“Dallas is the place to be right now – for residents, for businesses, and for professional sports teams and their fans,” said Mayor Johnson. “This deal has been a top priority for us because we know the Dallas Wings will soar in the city they represent. We will be thrilled to welcome the Wings to the heart of our city – and we are even more excited to see this franchise anchor our new convention center district that will transform downtown Dallas for decades to come.”

The Wings’ first preseason game is against the Indiana Fever on May 3.

