Wings have chance for revenge in rematch against Lynx on Thursday

7 p.m. at Dallas • BSN Extra

Lynx update: The teams meet for the second time in three days after the Lynx (16-17) outlasted Dallas 91-86 on Tuesday night at Target Center. It was the Lynx's first victory of the season over the Wings, who won the first two meetings 94-89 and 107-67. … Napheesa Collier scored 29 points and Kayla McBride scored 21 on Tuesday as the Lynx tied Atlanta for the No. 5 spot in the WNBA playoff race. Atlanta holds the tiebreaker. … After this game, the Lynx play three of their next four games at Target Center before closing out the regular season with two road games.

Dallas update: Despite the loss Tuesday, which ended a three-game winning streak, the Wings (18-15) remain in the No. 4 spot in the playoff race. … Arike Ogunbowale, who is in her fifth WNBA season, scored 20 points Tuesday to surpass 3,000 career points. Only Washington's Elena Delle Donne reached 3,000 career points faster than Ogunbowale, who is averaging 21 points per game. … Satou Sabally injured her left ankle in the final minute of Tuesday's game. She had 22 points and seven rebounds in the game. … The Wings have the league's third-best home record (10-6).