Wings-Aces Preview

The Las Vegas Aces come out of the All-Star break tied for the best record in the WNBA. Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings are still looking for their first road win of 2019.

Aiming for a third consecutive victory Tuesday night, the Aces can drop the Wings to 0-10 on the road by handing them a season-high sixth consecutive defeat overall.

Las Vegas did a stellar job hosting last weekend's All-Star activities, and now the city gears up for what it hopes will be a run to the WNBA title for the Aces (13-6). Vegas has won seven of eight and shares the top spot in the league with Connecticut, which holds the tiebreaker between the teams based on winning their only meeting to date in early June.

"I think we're good where we are at," guard Kayla McBride, who had 13 points in Team (A'ja) Wilson's 129-126 All-Star victory over Team (Elena) Delle Donne on Saturday, told the Aces' official website.

"I'm just really proud of how we continue to grow. We came in with a lot of expectations … I think we've continued to find who we are and continue to get better every game. We really enjoy playing with each other, we have a great locker room, great atmosphere. We're just kind of enjoying the ride."

Though Wilson (15.4 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game) is out for the moment with an ankle injury, the Aces are 2-0 since she went down in a loss at Seattle on July 19. They rank among the league leaders in scoring (81.5 ppg) and defense (75.4 opponents ppg).

Meanwhile, Liz Cambage (15.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg) has played like the star Vegas expected when it acquired her from Dallas prior to the season, averaging 17.7 points and 10.8 boards over the last six games.

Cambage had a modest 11 points, but nine rebounds, six assists and five blocks during an 86-68 home win over her former Dallas team on June 22. Vegas' Dearica Hamby (10.2 ppg) scored 27 off the bench in that contest, and had 24 in the Aces' 79-62 home victory over Seattle right before the break.

The Wings (5-14) find themselves at the opposite end of the WNBA standings, with only Atlanta below them. They're also the only team without a road win, and have not lost their first 10 away from home since 2012 when based in Tulsa.

Dallas has not been able to win anywhere in July, going 1-7. However, its last three games have been decided by a combined 14 points. The Wings, who rank near the bottom of the "W," averaging 69.8 points, shot 33.3 percent in a 70-66 loss to Phoenix on July 20.

Kayla Thornton (11.2 ppg) scored 16, as she and WNBA Rookie of the Year candidate Arike Ogunbowale (14.2 ppg) have been Dallas' most consistent offensive producers while it awaits the return of star Sylar Diggins-Smith (pregnancy). Ogunbowale scored 25 and Thornton pulled down 10 boards as the Wings shot 28.6 percent at Vegas last month.