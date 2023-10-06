Winging it

Oct. 6—Santa Fe painter and sculptor McCreery Jordan was fly-fishing a few years ago on the East Fork of the Pecos River, alone, when a ruckus pulled her attention away from the water's placid surface.

Her gaze settled upon a flurry of flapping wings on a cliffside above, where large, black birds were arranging objects like tinsel and other shiny things and were squawking distinctively. Jordan knew she was witnessing a raven funeral, a phenomenon of nature in which the birds loudly gather and bring objects to the spot where one has died, only to disperse after about 20 minutes.

details

Messengers Between Worlds

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through October 31; reception 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 6

Gaia Contemporary, 225 Canyon Road, No. 6

505-467-8363; gaiacontemporary.com

"They were bringing all these things in their beaks up to an opening in the cliff face," she says. "I was in such a peaceful, serene frame of mind, so I was just pulled into the beauty of the colors. The colors of this new series are the same colors I saw that day."

The series Jordan refers to is Messengers Between Worlds, running through October 31 at Gaia Contemporary. She praises ravens as intelligent and misunderstood, and that reverence is reflected in the birds' poses in her work — serious and reflective, not unlike the way eagles are depicted on U.S. coins. In most of the pieces, the birds' forms emerge from abstract backgrounds, their eyes focal points of focused determination.

Sentinel features an array of the colors Jordan recalls from that fateful day: shades of red, orange, green, and, of course, black. The raven's claws and most of its body are clearly defined, and the bird gazes toward the viewer impassively. In Messenger, a bird's neck and head emerge from a field of colors as it seemingly peers out from a place of safety.

Red is the dominant color in Raven and Red, which might not be a coincidence. Jordan says the raven funeral prompted her to reflect on her own experience with death, 30 years ago. She was undergoing surgery for endometriosis, a disease that normally affects the uterus but had spread to her entire abdomen.

"Of course, I was under anesthesia, but I remember hearing my doctor say, 'Oh, this isn't good. This isn't good at all.' And right after I heard him say that, I felt myself literally leave the person who was down there and go up to the vantage point of the top of the operating room," Jordan says. "And I was able to very, very calmly and impassively watch the action and hear what they were saying. Seeing myself with all my organs out and everything wasn't even scary for me. It was just like, wow, that is amazing."

Jordan saw an overwhelming amount of blood, as she required a number of transfusions. With her artist's perspective, she says, she mistook the red liquid for shining rubies.

"I don't remember ever feeling like I was back in my body," she says. "But at some point, obviously, I re-entered my body. I told my doctor, 'I saw what you were doing.'"

Now, if Jordan visits the corners of her consciousness, it's via a far more conventional method: dreaming.

"As soon as I wake up, I start drawing what I saw in my dream before it leaves me," she says. "So, how has the death experience informed my work? I'd have to say it's [understanding] we're living in layers. You know, we were real tiny once. Then we have this life, and we grow up and then we go physically back down. What happens after that? Where do we go? There are layers."

Any painting also has layers; Jordan aims to give hers texture by first scribbling randomly on the wood she uses as a canvas. She calls it letting her 5-year-old out, and many of these scribbles remain visible after she has finished a painting. The effect suggests a layered collaboration between a child and an adult.

Jordan says she paints on wood partly because it allows for more modifications. If she wants to, say, add a bird feather to a piece, she can drill a hole without doing much damage to its overall integrity.

Some of the ravens in Messengers Between Worlds are mostly visible, while others are partly obscured. This reflects ravens' personalities, Jordan says; if one wants to communicate with a human, it will reveal itself.

As for the show and its theme, Jordan has a comforting message for those wondering what comes after life as we know it.

"I don't know what happens when you die," she says. "I'm not in a hurry to speed up [and find out]. But I do know for a fact that when you do leave your body — at least for a while — you're still there in some form. I was there, and I know. So it changed my entire outlook on death. And how permanent are the different layers of life and death? What are those in-between places? It was very reassuring."