Wingfield’s Trevionn Morton commits to Southern Miss football, Will Hall for 2025 class

Southern Miss football received its first commitment for the 2025 recruiting class via Wingfield’s Trevionn Morton.

Morton is a three-star safety, according to 247Sports. He’s ranked as the No. 24 prospect in Mississippi and the the No. 97 safety nationally.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder chose Southern Miss over offers from Georgia State, Jackson State, Louisiana Tech, Bethune-Cookman and UT Martin.

Morton led Wingfield (1-9) in tackles (89), interceptions (2), forced fumbles (4) and fumble recoveries (2) last season. He also played running back and averaged 49.3 rushing yards per game.

He’s coach Will Hall’s first commitment for the 2025 recruiting class. The Golden Eagles signed the Sun Belt Conference's top class in the 2024 cycle after going 3-9 last season.

Troy currently has the highest-rated class in the Sun Belt for 2025 with five commitments, followed by Georgia State. Southern Miss is in a tie for third.

The Golden Eagles open the 2024 season at Kentucky on Aug. 31.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Wingfield’s Trevionn Morton commits to Southern Miss football